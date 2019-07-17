Injuries hurt United in Division One clash

TOUGH GAME: Karis Walker, Emily Melnik, Ashteal Kolovos and Kristy-Ann Parsons from the Attwood Marshall Tweed United Division one women's side.

TOUGH GAME: Karis Walker, Emily Melnik, Ashteal Kolovos and Kristy-Ann Parsons from the Attwood Marshall Tweed United Division one women's side. Donna Tolley

THREE weeks off the football pitch and two key injuries proved costly for Tweed United's women's Division One side on Monday night.

United went into their clash having not set-foot on a field in the Football Gold Coast Metro League Division One in three weeks, when they faced top of the table Broadbeach.

In cold conditions both sides battled hard in the first half.

A goal to United's Emily Melnik sent the sides into the halftime break at 1-1.

But injuries to Tweed's goalkeeper and defender, coupled with their time away from the pitch, caught up with them in the second half.

A second goal to Melnik was not enough to withstand the Broadbeach charge in the second period.

The Gold Coast side scored four second half goals to run away with the match 5-2.

Melnik said after the match her side will be better for the game.

"The lack of games over the last three weeks showed tonight,” she said.

"But we now have back to back games, so we will back in form very soon.”

Tweed are back in action tonight when they face Musgrave, at Musgrave.