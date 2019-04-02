Menu
Login
Nathan Ross is set to retire from the NRL. Picture: Getty Images
Nathan Ross is set to retire from the NRL. Picture: Getty Images
Rugby League

Injury forces Knights cult hero to retire

2nd Apr 2019 2:27 PM

NEWCASTLE will announce popular winger Nathan Ross' retirement from the NRL in the coming days because of a groin injury.

Ross is set to be medically retired after failing to recover following off-season surgery, however it's expected that any announcement may take up to a week.

The club must receive clearance from the NRL before ticking off on the 30-year-old's decision to end a 60-game career.

Ross was famously told by former Knights coach Wayne Bennett he would never make it as a first-grader before making his debut as a 26-year-old in 2015.

He quit a $125,000-a-year job in the mines to take up a $25,000 part-time contract with the Knights and was forced to pour beers at his local pub to make ends meet.

Knights chief executive Philip Gardner praised Ross as a poster boy for perseverance and for the way he was embraced by the Newcastle community.

nathan ross newcastle knights nrl rugby league
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    More talks as land strategy back on the table

    More talks as land strategy back on the table

    Environment FOLLOWING council's decision last week to re-engage with rural landowners over the controversial Rural Land Strategy, the first opportunity will be on Friday

    A long walk to Byron for men's mental health

    A long walk to Byron for men's mental health

    News Group started by police officer wanting to make a difference

    Team Relocate calls it quits following NSW election

    Team Relocate calls it quits following NSW election

    News Group decides to finish Tweed Valley Hospital protest campaign.

    CHAMPIONS AGAIN: Cudgen cemente legacy with premiership

    CHAMPIONS AGAIN: Cudgen cemente legacy with premiership

    Cricket Cudgen defeat Lennox Head to take premiership