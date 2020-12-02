Inmate charged over accused woman killer's prison death
DETECTIVES have charged a man over the death of Zlatko Sikorsky who died after he was assaulted at Wolston jail last month.
Sikorsky, who was in prison awaiting trial over the murder of 16-year-old Larissa Beilby, was assaulted at the jail by another prisoner on November 10.
The Courier-Mail was told the assault took place after unlock at the jail, at a time where prisoners are allowed out of their cells.
Sikorsky was taken to hospital in a critical condition and put on life support but died 10 days later.
"Investigators have today issued a Notice to Appear to a 26-year-old man from Wolston Correctional Centre with one count of unlawful striking causing death," police said in a statement today.
Sikorsky was charged over the death of Ms Beilby, his 16-year-old girlfriend, whose body was found in a barrel in Stapylton in June 2018.
After her death he led police on a widescale manhunt before he was surrounded at a unit block on the Sunshine Coast.
The man will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on January 19.
