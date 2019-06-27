Prisoner charged with murder of fellow inmate

AN inmate has been charged with murder following the death of another inmate at a correctional centre on the Mid North Coast.

A 52-year-old man was found deceased in his cell at a correctional facility in Aldavilla on Tuesday.

Officers from Mid North Coast Police District were called, and an investigation commenced.

About 9am today, a 44-year-old man, who is an inmate at the facility, was charged with murder.

He will appear in Kempsey Local Court on August 21.