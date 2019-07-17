Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
gavel, court, generic
gavel, court, generic File
Crime

Innocent bystanders target of terrifying road rage incident

Kathryn Lewis
by
17th Jul 2019 1:00 AM | Updated: 1:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INNOCENT bystanders targeted in a terrifying road-rage incident could suffer the after-effects for life, according to Magistrate Kathy Crittenden.

Cody Harrison Cromelin, 31, avoided a jail term when he pleaded guilty in Grafton Local Court on Monday to committing an offence Ms Crittenden said would have "lifelong effects" on his victims.

The court was told two people attempted to stop Cromelin, who was driving erratically in South Grafton, for fear he would harm others on the road.

"According to the facts this enraged you," Ms Crittenden said.

"You got out of your car ranting and raving with a flick knife by your side."

Ms Crittenden said according to police facts the victims were "too petrified to say anything" and a passer-by called the police as Cromelin returned to his car and drove off.

"It was a momentary incident for you, but that momentary incident has a lifelong effect on the victims," Ms Crittenden said.

The court was told police searched Cromelin's home in the wake of the incident and discovered a set of knuckledusters that were not related to the incident.

The Grafton man was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment served in the community, including 100 hours community service after pleading guilty to charges of going armed with knife with intent to commit an indictable offence, and possession of the flick knife and knuckledusters.

Ms Crittenden said Cromelin's proven history of "willingness to participate in intervention" - including completing a rehabilitation program several years ago - was a saving feature that kept him from custody.

Cromelin's solicitor, Michael Lantis, submitted to the court his client had been coming down from using drugs around the time of the incident and believed the victims had "put a finger up at him".

"Upon reflection he made a full admission," Mr Lantis said.

Mr Lantis told the court his client had suffered enduring problems associated with methamphetamine use which he had taken up as a way to "push his feelings away" after his father died five years ago.

He said Cromelin maintained a close relationship with his mother who was in court for the sentencing.

clarence crime coffs clarence police district editors picks grafton local court
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    SHOW THE FINGER: The eatery with no cutlery

    premium_icon SHOW THE FINGER: The eatery with no cutlery

    Business THERE'S not a piece of cutlery to be seen in this new restaurant, which is taking the concept of "finger food" to the extreme.

    VOTE: Favourite hairdressers of the Tweed

    premium_icon VOTE: Favourite hairdressers of the Tweed

    News Have your say on the best hairdressers in the Tweed Shire

    You've been warned: Police will target drugs at Splendour

    premium_icon You've been warned: Police will target drugs at Splendour

    Crime There will be some severe consequences if you're caught

    TWEED MANHUNT: Police in urgent search for this man

    premium_icon TWEED MANHUNT: Police in urgent search for this man

    Crime Can you help police find this man?

    • 17th Jul 2019 1:14 PM