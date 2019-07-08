Innovative way students can prepare for HSC exams

HSC: Regional Year 12 students sitting their HSC can now benefit from livestreamed study sessions out of Sydney. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

HSC: Regional Year 12 students sitting their HSC can now benefit from livestreamed study sessions out of Sydney. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

IN AN innovative attempt to help regional year 12 students sit their trial HSC exams, they can now live stream popular study seminars presented by senior teachers and HSC exam markers.

With more than 77,000 students preparing to sit their trial HSC exams, InspirED (formerly known as HSC In The Holidays) and the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) are livestreaming HSC preparation lectures these July Holidays.

The sessions will give students insight per subject into proven strategies on how to answer exam questions most effectively, and help students reduce their anxiety to maintain motivation in preparing for the HSC.

The sessions will be held from July 10- 19.

InspirED Director, Shane Hardcastle, said that the lectures have grown to be a huge success.

"We run these sessions to give as many students as possible support and advice for the final hurdle of high school. The increased numbers we see attending each year in Sydney is a testament to how valuable students find it."

He said that InspirED has decided to livestream the lectures to help regional students access the same advantages regional students have.

"We understand that by placing our sessions in the Greater Sydney area, we make our programs hard to access for regional students.

"Hopefully, the livestreams give these students who want to excel in their exams the same opportunities for success that urban students have."

Students can register for subjects they want support in from the InspirED website and then will receive a code to access the livestream.

The livestreams will be of sessions being held in a larger series of subject-specific lectures in Sydney: the July Trial Preparation Lectures.

The series is based on giving students skills, knowledge and confidence about each subject's syllabus as they go into their final exams.

To book into the livestream sessions, or to find out more about the July Trial Preparation Lectures, students can call 1300 677 336 or visit https://inspired.edu.au/.