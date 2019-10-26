Insane mayhem cancels Aussie MotoGP

Saturday's qualifying sessions for the Australian MotoGP have been postponed until Sunday, with the windswept Phillip Island circuit deemed unsafe by riders. Fourth practice was red-flagged soon after Miguel Oliveira suffered a scary high-speed crash on his Red Bull KTM Tech 3.

As the Portuguese rider was taken to the medical centre, a safety commission meeting was convened and the 21 remaining riders voted to abandon racing for the rest of the day.

Live stream the 2019 MotoGP World Championship on KAYO SPORTS. Every practice, qualifying & race live & anytime in HD. Get your 14 day free trial >

😲 @_moliveira88 has a high speed crash at Doohan corner!



The @Tech3Racing rider is conscious and being helped away on a stretcher 💢#AustralianGP 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/LOpKexin8J — MotoGP™ 🇦🇺 (@MotoGP) October 26, 2019

Race direction then responded to the protest from the emergency meeting of riders by deciding to halt the track action, including the practice and qualifying sessions, for the rest of the day.

Earlier, Dominique Aegerter created the headline moment of the day during the Moto2 Series practice when the strong winds saw him lose control before pulling off an acrobatic move to remain on his bike.

He went full superman pose as he went nearly vertical above his handlebars before landing back in his seat and completing the run.