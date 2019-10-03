Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Car owner nabs thief in dramatic citizen’s arrest

Annie Perets
by and Annie Perets
3rd Oct 2019 7:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FEISTY car owner has taken the law into their own hands after allegedly catching someone trying to break into their vehicle, chasing them into parkland and performing a citizen's arrest.

Police received a call at 9.08am that two men were attempting to break into a car parked in Main Beach.

The car's owner allegedly spotted them and the pair ran into nearby parkland.

The owner managed to perform a citizen’s arrest after catching the alleged offender.
The owner managed to perform a citizen’s arrest after catching the alleged offender.

AMAZING OFFER: GET A SAMSUNG GALAXY TAB A 8.0 WITH THIS BULLETIN SUBSCRIPTION (T & Cs apply)

 

The owner chased them and managed to catch one of the men, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

The owner performed a citizen's arrest and the man was taken into custody.

Police are still hunting for the other man believed to be involved.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

car theft citizens arrest crime police

Top Stories

    Everything you need to know about double demerits

    premium_icon Everything you need to know about double demerits

    News Double demerits points will be in effect across NSW this long weekend

    Drugs, weapons, cash found after Murwillumbah arrest

    premium_icon Drugs, weapons, cash found after Murwillumbah arrest

    Crime Man charged with drug and driving offences after alleged incident

    Elliot throws cold water on government over drought

    premium_icon Elliot throws cold water on government over drought

    Rural The Labor MP said inaction over the past six years had led to frustration and no...

    Murwillumbah turning pink for a powerful competition

    premium_icon Murwillumbah turning pink for a powerful competition

    Horses The dressage and showjumping competition will bring together riders of all ages and...