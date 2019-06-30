Inside MAFS stars’ pre-Logies preparations

WHEN they hit the Logies red carpet at the Star Casino tonight Australia's small screen celebs will look every bit the stars they are made out to be - but behind the scenes it is chaos. Check out the funniest and weirdest pre-Logies action.

The Gold Coast Bulletin is bringing you the rolling coverage of the thrills, spills and wardrobe malfunctions happening in preparation of the Gold Coast's night of nights.

MAFS GANG CATCH-UP

Married At First Sight favourites Heidi Latcham and Jules Robinson got cuddly during a pre-Logies breakfast on the Gold Coast this morning.

The close gal-pals were pictured laughing together in an Instagram story shared by Jules' other half Cam Merchant.

MAFS stars get chummy at breakfast

Nick Janovic also joined his former castmates over a cheeky bacon and eggs.

Married At First Sight star Nic Jovanovic joined his cast mates for breakfast

The cute catchups did not feature MAFS self proclaimed villain Jessica Power who previously told the Gold Coast Bulletin she had been snubbed from the Logie Awards night, because she was a "liability".

The controversial Micheal Gunner, Latcham's TV husband was another notable absence from the brekky date.

Known for his gift of the gab Gunner is starring at an event of his own today … the Gold Coast Singles convention.

Gunner is MC'ing a live speed dating show at the Single & Ready 2 Mingle expo held at the Gold Coast Convention Centre in Broadbeach for two hours every day this weekend.

STAR POWER

No-one does diva quite like Delta.

The Voice judge and stongstress Delta Goodrem shared some of the cozy perks she recieved during her stay at the Gold Coast's Star Casino.

The blonde star found a monogramed bathrobe in her room along with matching slippers.

Who wouldn't opt for a more casual option over heels and a gown?

Delta Goodrem shows off her Star swag



LEGO IS THE NEW BLACK

'Brick Man' Ryan McNaught, judge of LEGO Masters is doing what he does best on the red carpet.

McNaught showed off his LEGO brick black tie he is planning to wear for the Gold Coast Logies tonight.

Will he pull off the brick or go classic satin?

OH BABY WHAT AN OUTFIT

Check out those babies, no seriously … the babies.

Host of children's TV show Giggle And Hoot Jimmy Rees shared a hilarious snap of his Logies get-up on twitter.

The father of three shared a shot of himself posing with his twins Mack and Vinny in a baby carrier.

"Do you like my Logies outfit???," he posted.

Rees dubbed the unique look 'Babies by Jori' - a play on his wife Tori Rees.

The doting dad, Rees had a shock departure from the Channel 10 reality show Dancing with the Stars earlier this year after his then seven-week-old son, Mack, suffered medical complications.

Do you like my Logies outfit??? It’s called ‘Babies by Jori’ 😎 (Don’t think Vinny is a fan)!!! 😂🤣😂 https://t.co/fXZWWCDqFr pic.twitter.com/1Z9Kai3UMA — Jimmy Rees (@jimmyrees) June 30, 2019

SNOOZE BEFORE STYLE

Australia's favourite love birds, Married At First Sight stars Jules Robinson and beau Cam Merchant take their Logies beauty sleep seriously.

After making a glam appearance on the Today Show this morning at the Gold Coast's Star Casino, Robinson shared her pre-Logies plans.

"Lets get ready for the red carpet and squeeze a disco nap in there."

A girl after our own heart, after-all what is a Sunday without a snooze?

BABY FREE DATE

Channel 7 Yummy Mummies star Rachel Watts is having a hard time leaving her brood behind.

Posting from the airport yesterday Watts, a mother of two shared a snap of her wine in hand while waiting for her flight.

"Just left my two babies behind for the first time!!"

"I don't know weather (sic) to cry or jump for joy."

A child-free evening on the Gold Coast was clearly needed, as Watts shared that she got a full nine hours sleep - all part of the Logies prep.

"I can't believe it #childfree," she shared on Instagram.

The reality star stunned at last year's Logies in a glitzy gown that highlighted her baby bump.