Inside Spice Girls’ wild afterparty

The Spice Girls bring back the 90s with their reunion tour.

THE Spice Girls might be in their 40s, but that didn't stop them throwing a wild party after their comeback show - with Mel B demanding tequila shots and Mel C stripping to her pants.

According to The Sun, the band bought shots for the entire crew at the afterparty at Dublin bar The Grayson, where the girls were joined by their dancers - with some partying until 3am.

In a video shared by one of the dancers, 43-year-old Mel B stands on a table shouting: "Shots right now" in a boozy homage to the lyrics of their 1997 hit Stop.

Mel B danced on people’s shoulders.

Meanwhile, Mel C stripped down to her pants and dunked herself into a bath of ice wearing a Spice World hoodie and bikini bottoms.

The 45-year-old star explained: "Being Sporty Spice is a lot of maintenance.

"I'm quite stiff after our first show last night in Dublin. Thank you it was epic."

Holding up her top to show her tummy, she added through gritted teeth: "It's OK, I've only got to sit here for 10 minutes It's fine."

It’s tough being Sporty.

It's fair to say the party destroyed some of the dancers, with one poor performer propped up on the plane home with a dark hoodie over his head alongside the caption: "Mess."

Geri Horner, 46, was much more discreet, failing to post anything from the aftershow, though as her children Bluebell and Monty had flown over with husband Christian in a private jet, she might have slipped off for some family time.

Emma Bunton, 43, was equally unwilling to show what went on, sharing footage from the concert rather than the bar.

One of the dancers looked worse for wear.

Emma Bunton before the show.

On the night, Mel B and Geri hugged in a bid to show there were no hard feeling between them after Scary's lesbian sex bombshell on Piers Morgan's Life Stories.

She made the confession before admitting: "She is going to kill me and so is her husband."

The gig had been beset by sound problems, with some fans said to have walked out after people in the upper seats complained they couldn't hear the hits.

Mel B addressed the complaints, explaining: "Hey guys, thank you for attending our show tonight in Dublin. We will see you in Cardiff and hopefully the sound and vocals will be much better."

With her head on a pillow, she ended the video by exhaling deeply.

The tour has now moved on from Dublin to Cardiff, where the girl group will play Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Monday before moving to Manchester for three nights.

Spice World will conclude in mid-June with three nights at London's Wembley Stadium.

