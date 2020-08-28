Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Tweed artificial reef installation
News

Inside the $1M underwater oasis being installed in the Tweed

Jessica Lamb
28th Aug 2020 2:25 PM | Updated: 2:43 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE first of the Tweed's new $1 million Offshore Artificial Reef's concrete modules have been put into place today.

The 834 tonne underwater oasis design is built to withstand wild weather and storms while providing a habitat to hundreds of marine creatures.

Across the weekend, the 10m-high steel 'Fish Grotto' centrepiece and 32 5m-high concrete modules will be installed at the hook for fishos and tourists.

 

The ‘fish grotto’ is a 10m-high centrepiece.
The ‘fish grotto’ is a 10m-high centrepiece.

 

The reef is located about 7.5 km south east of the Tweed Heads river entrance, between Cook Island and Kingscliff and approximately 2.5 km off the coast of Wommin Bay at a depth of 25m.

The region's keen fishers should be able to fish and reap the benefits of the structure in about a month's time.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Australian company Pacific Marine Group Pty Ltd, was awarded the contract for the design, construction and installation.

Member for Tweed Geoff Provest said that the Tweed reef would increase opportunities for the state's recreational fishers to target prized catches.

Installation of a new $1 million Offshore Artificial Reef has begun off the Tweed coastline today.
Installation of a new $1 million Offshore Artificial Reef has begun off the Tweed coastline today.

"A smorgasbord of sportfish will be drawn to the new Offshore Artificial Reef including kingfish, cobia, snapper, mulloway and mackerel with the chance of tropical species such as giant trevally, mangrove jack and various emperors," Mr Provest said.

"The environmental benefits of these offshore artificial reefs have been scientifically studied and have shown to be up to four times greater compared with natural temperate reefs, so this is a win for all in our local community."

New artificial reefs are also set to be installed at Batemans Bay and Jervis Bay to be completed in 2021 and 2022, adding to those already installed off Sydney, South Sydney, the Shoalhaven, Port Macquarie, Merimbula, Newcastle and Wollongong.

More Stories

artifical reef twddevelopment twdenvironment twdnews twdpolitics
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Scott Morrison wants answers over baby's death

        Premium Content Scott Morrison wants answers over baby's death

        Politics Prime Minister Scott Morrison has issued a please explain to Queensland after a pregnant NSW mum who lost her unborn child felt forced to travel to Sydney.

        Baby’s death because of border closure 'un-Australian': MP

        Premium Content Baby’s death because of border closure 'un-Australian': MP

        News Page MP Kevin Hogan has lashed out at the Queensland Premier for causing ‘heartache...

        Council to ask for border bubble to be extended

        Premium Content Council to ask for border bubble to be extended

        Council News A NORTH Coast council is lobbying for a range of considerations to ease the strain...

        Two charged after guns and drugs found during border bust

        Premium Content Two charged after guns and drugs found during border bust

        Crime Border police find stash of weapons and drugs in vehicle