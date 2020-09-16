Inside the project that’s transforming this town’s CBD

An artist's impression of what parklets planned for the streets of Murwillumbah's CBD may look like.

MURWILLUMBAH’S streets are in for a makeover as a new short-term project will be unveiled next month.

Two temporary parklets and pop-up seating, also known as art seats, will be installed within the town’s CBD.

The Tweed Green Parklet, Public Art and Activation project aims to provide a unique public space while adding to the street amenity appeal.

These ‘parklets’ are extensions from the footpath using up to two car spaces and will incorporate seating, plantings and interactive spaces.

Tweed Shire Council’s sustainable communities and environment director Tracey Stinson said the eight-week project aims to increase the amount of public space accessible to the community.

“(It aims to) enhance street vibrancy, pedestrian amenity, community safety and support the economic prosperity of local businesses resulting from the increased activity,” she said.

“We’ll build on lessons learned from cities in Australia and around the world who have trialled similar parklet and placemaking programs, while making sure we’re always COVID-Safe.”

There will be the temporary installation of cylinder shape art seats and planters, pockets of green and splashes of colour decorated by local artists.

The parklets are expected to be in place by mid-October, will be located in front of the BGF Building in Queen St and in front of M|Arts in Brisbane St.

The art seats will be located on the corner of Murwillumbah and Brisbane streets and near the pedestrian crossing in Murwillumbah St, between the two parklets.

The council will design and construct the parklets, which will be removable and recyclable and can be relocated to other locations if required.

During the trial period, the parklets will be locations for a number of different public events and activations.