Inside Tomic’s hotel quarantine room

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic complains while others make the best of quarantine

Bernard Tomic's girlfriend Vanessa Sierra has shared an intimate view of their quarantine room, revealing they have been stuck inside playing video games up to 11 hours a day.

Granting NCA NewsWire an exclusive preview into their quarantine reality, social media star Ms Sierra said the pair had abandoned the hotel's menu and been ordering Uber Eats instead, "because the food is s**t".

Ms Sierra said nobody had cleaned their room, they didn't get fresh sheets, and were forced to wash their dinner plates in the bathroom sink.

Despite other players being able to hit tennis balls against walls and windows in their hotel rooms in videos posted to social media, Ms Sierra said their "tight space" only allowed for "minimal yoga".

She said they spent about 11 hours a day playing video games.

"I played Pokemon for 11 hours straight yesterday and I think 12 hours straight the day before," Ms Sierra said.

"Bernard's been playing World of Warcraft for about the same time I've been playing Pokemon.

"It's sort of all we've got as an option."

Despite the experience shaping up to be a bland two weeks, she cheekily said it would allow her more time to "make some fine content for my Onlyfans", an X-rated online subscription service.

Vanessa Sierra and Bernard Tomic say they’ve been playing video games 11 hours a day.

Ms Sierra explained Tomic was a vegan and his meals were regularly not properly catered, and the couple had been spending "up $200 a day on food".

"It's real hit and miss, sometimes the food is good, sometimes it's not, so we'd rather order our own food," she said.

Ms Sierra recalled one of their three nights in quarantine where they ordered food after 10pm, only to be told food could not be delivered to rooms past that hour.

"They didn't tell us there were no deliveries past 10pm," she said in her vlog, filmed in the room as Bernard worked on a screen behind her.

"We ordered like $60 worth of food, got delivered after 11pm and they refused to take it, so we weren't allowed to eat our food."

Bernard Tomic looking very unenthused with his toast.

In the video blog posted to YouTube on Monday, controversial Aussie player Tomic appears to open a breakfast meal and seem very unenthused with his cold piece of toast

"And also when you do order your food they have to inspect it, and I don't know what the hell they do, but by the time the food comes to you it's so cold," Ms Sierra said.

She claimed they had not been allowed to leave their room in three days, there was "literally no fresh air", and the room did not have a balcony.

Vanessa Sierra said they sleep in two single beds joined together.

She also said both of Tomic's scheduled training sessions had been cancelled "last minute".

"The point of the bubble is you're supposed to stay in the hotel room, during the day you're allowed out to the training site, to the gym … but there were a couple of positive COVID-19 cases on a couple of the planes and that's pretty much delayed everything," Ms Sierra said.

"It's really frustrating because we're stuck in this room with no air, no training.

"A lot of people are saying 'it was your choice to travel and that's why you're in quarantine'; well we had to leave Australia to do the qualifying match, to play in the Australian Open."

Bernard Tomic and Vanessa Sierra’s hotel quarantine room.

The Australian Open is scheduled to start on February 8.

