Insight into Casuarina Town Centre plan

A screenshot of the amended landscape master plan layout of the Casuarina Town Centre development proposal.

A screenshot of the amended landscape master plan layout of the Casuarina Town Centre development proposal. Contributed

CASUARINA Town Centre developers are inviting residents to learn more about plans to develop the area.

The open day information session will give residents an inside look into the improved town centre plans, which recently received land owner's consent from the Tweed Shire Council, and a chance to speak directly with the project team.

Newton Denny Chapelle Town planner Damian Chapelle said the modified plan includes a 20 metre "green buffer" to existing northern residential development to appease neighbouring residential concerns.

"We conducted a community consultation event towards the end of 2016 and we conducted a survey which showed that the majority of residents were in favour of the town centre, however there were some concerns around density and parking," he said.

"We have listened to the feedback and have worked directly with a number of residents along the northern boundary of the site to ensure our new master plan delivers positive outcomes across the board.

"We have worked closely with both Tweed Shire Council and the residents along the northern boundary and we are confident the general community will also be happy with the modified plan."

The plans will next go to the State Government and Planning Assessment Commission for approval.

FAST FACTS:

* The information session will be held at the carpark located at the end of Blue Horizon Dr, Casuarina, on Saturday, October 28, from 9am to 12pm.

* To register your interest in attending the Clarence Property information session please visit the Casuarina Beach Town Centre Facebook page at Facebook.com/Casuarinatowncentre