Inspirational: Shark attack victim beats the odds

Bethany Hamilton surfing Pipeline at four months pregnant and winning the Pipeline Women’s Pro. Photo: Brian Bielmann

Bethany Hamilton surfing Pipeline at four months pregnant and winning the Pipeline Women’s Pro. Photo: Brian Bielmann

KAUAI'S Bethany Hamilton was only 13 when attacked by a tiger shark that took off her left arm and almost ended her life.

It was at a local break known as Tunnels in October, 2003, straight after summer and on the eve of the winter surf season.

The attack sent shockwaves around the surfing world.

Most were of the opinion that unlike Australia and South Africa, Hawaii didn't have shark attacks.

Ironically, another surfer from Kauai, Michael Cootes, lost his leg to a shark attack five years prior.

Cootes was friends with Bethany's older brother and consoled Bethany on her hospital bed that he had found it possible to do pop ups on one leg.

"This gave me hope that I could surf again," Hamilton said.

She was back in the surf within three weeks of the accident.

Hamilton is in Australia for the launch of her documentary movie, Unstoppable.

"What motivates Bethany is her love of surfing," said her first coach, Dee Why/Gold Coast surf legend Russel Lewis, who moved to Kauai when Hamilton was starting surfing at eight.

Lewis helped coach both Bethany and friend Alana Blanchard, who was there on the fateful day.

Kauai has produced some amazing women champions with Blanchard, Malia Manuel and Tatiana Weston Webb who were all on the world tour.

At 30, Hamilton is happily married to Adam Dirk with two sons, Tobias and Wesley, thrives on a challenge and is keen to qualify for the world tour.

"I feel like I am surfing better than ever," she said, referring to surfing practice heats with John John Florence Hawaiian coach Ross Williams, who she "smoked" only two weeks ago.

Despite a hectic screening schedule of 50 cinema locations during the month of March, Hamilton has entered three WQS events starting with the Central Coast at Avoca this week.

In 2016 Hamilton scored her best result as a wildcard at the Tavarua Pro Fiji when she took down seven times World Champion Steph Gilmore and two times World Champ Tyler Wright to finish third overall.

"This was a huge confidence booster for me," she said.

Bethan Hamilton amazed the surfing world by taking on some of the biggest waves in the world at Jaws, Maui Photo: Brian Bielmann

Kauai, known as the Garden Island, is probably one of the best surfing islands in the world.

"I live for the winter sessions when we get our best surf of the year on the many reef breaks and beach breaks," she said.

Hamilton, like so many other surfers, was inspired by the late Andy Irons and fellow Kauaian who won three world titles.

"He was so inspirational, and I miss him tremendously," Hamilton said.

Bethany is naturally motivated by 11 times world champion Kelly Slater, who is amazed at how someone with one arm is able to surf 60ft waves at Jaws.

"Trying to surf those waves is scary enough. I can't even imagine how hard it would be, but Bethany did it," said the world surfing great.

When a well-known big wave woman surfer begrudgingly said Bethany was towed in, they put out the challenge and Hamilton paddled in unassisted on the next big wave session at Jaws.

Bethany likes to be challenged says Lewis, who is interviewed in the upcoming Unstoppable.

"It's hard to know what Bethany's life would have been as she was touted as a future world champion prior to the attack," Lewis said.

He was given the job of teaching Anna Sophia Robb how to surf for the movie Soul Surfer, based on Bethany's story as a Hollywood movie.

"In all reality Bethany is now a bigger name worldwide and as such an incredible inspiration for all of us," her original Aussie coach said.