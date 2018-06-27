Inspired Tweed juniors meet super-boot Gordon

GOLD Coast Titans fullback Michael Gordon returned to where it all began yesterday when he visited his junior club Tweed Coast Raiders.

Gordon, 34, signed autographs, posed for photos and thrilled youngsters by launching many a long bomb with his prodigious right boot.

Landon and Mason Flint with Michael Gordon.

Tweed Coast Raiders JRL Publicity Officer Anna Bourne said Gordon, the Gold Coast Titans' ambassador to the Tweed juniors, was always welcome down at the club.

"He was absolutely lovely. Being a local junior himself Michael always likes coming down and visiting, and the kids thought it was great,” Ms Bourne said.

"He even kicked a few long bombs for them to get underneath and try to catch.”

Gordon's presence down at Les Burger Field in Cabarita could well be a sign of things to come, with the NRL journeyman indicating to club officials he still has plans to return to the Tweed Coast Raiders after he retires from first grade football.

Michael Gordon visits Tweed Coast Raiders JRL.

Last year Gordon said it was simply "a matter of when” he would return to Tweed Coast, keen to "bring some experience...and pass on any knowledge” to his childhood club.

"It's definitely going to happen,” he told the Tweed Daily News in May last year. "The way I'm going I might be 40 when I'm back.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

It looked more than likely to happen in 2018 before the Titans offered Gordon a contract to replace a want-away Jarryd Hayne.

Lauded as a reliable club-man with a calming influence on his peers, Gordon has been widely praised for his impact at the Titans.

If it is only a matter of when, Gordon's inevitable return to the Tweed leaves plenty for the Raiders to look forward to.