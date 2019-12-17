Model denies plastic surgery and Photoshop claims

Fitness influencer and Instagram model Tammy Hembrow has hit out at rumours she uses plastic surgery and photoshop, as she launches new swimwear collection.

Fitness influencer Tammy Hembrow has dismissed claims she has had a Brazilian butt-lift.

Spruiking her new swimwear brand, Saski Swim, the 25-year-old mother of two said she is often accused of having had the medical procedure.

"I have always had people say that, they just don't know that you can achieve that with working out," she said.

Tammy Hembrow models her swimwear collection, Swim.

"Obviously it is genetics and you can't change your features but you can build muscle and shape and tone and all of that. I get tired of being accused of that."

Hembrow has built an empire off of her sexy shots on social media, amassing more than 10 million followers on Instagram, launching her own athleisure clothing line, Saski Collection, and fitness app, Tammy Fit.

She previously dated American rapper Tyga and was most recently linked to Canadian singer Jahkoy Palmer but wouldn't comment on her love life.

Hembrow was famously photographed being taken out of Kyle Jenner's 21st birthday in LA on a stretcher, attributing the incident to exhaustion.

Asked whether she is friends with the Kardashians, she said: "They are all lovely girls. I don't really feel like I need to talk about them but they are all great girls."

Tammy was famously pictured leaving Kylie Jenners birthday bash on a stretcher.

Another annoying issue for the influencer has been accusations of photoshopping or digitally altering images.

"I really hate that so many people feel like they have to do that," she said. "That is why I post a lot of videos because I get accused of that. I am sick of people saying that over and over."

Ms Hembrow has 10 million Instagram followers.

As for her swimwear, Hembrow said the collection goes up to a size XL or 16 and that she will release different less revealing styles in the future.

"I am not all about full coverage kind of girl but we will be doing more styles to cater for people who don't really like that style," the mother of Wolf, four, and Saskia, three, said.