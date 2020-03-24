Insta model lashed over 'insensitive' virus post

Influencer and former reality star Skye Wheatley has been roasted by her followers after posting photos of herself posing among empty supermarket shelves to promote sponsored content.

The former Big Brother star turned influencer shared a series of photos on Instagram yesterday featuring her and son Forest posing on shelves that previously held toilet paper.

Supermarket shelves have been stripped bare across Australia as shoppers panic buy amid fears a coronavirus pandemic could disrupt supplies.

In the caption, Skye told her followers how they could enter a giveaway to win a range of prizes.

However it didn't sit well with Skye's followers, who accused the Gold Coast influencer of being insensitive given the current climate.

"People can't afford food, employees have been violently assaulted, people have died, family's forced apart because of isolation. (I could keep going but clearly probably don't care) yet you think it's appropriate to have a giveaway purely to promote the profiles involved???" one person wrote. "I really hope your son has at-least one peer with morals in his life."

"Spreading positivity would look like volunteering, supporting small businesses or sharing an uplifting quote … not using a sensitive setting from a current world pandemic to attract attention for a giveaway," another commented.

Skye Wheatley posed in the empty toilet paper shelves with her son Forest. Picture: Instagram.

She later hit back at the criticism, telling people to ‘scroll on’ if they didn’t like her post. Picture: Instagram.

"If you want to gain some more likes how about take your $10000 and put it to good use at the Red Cross instead of plugging a business," one furious person wrote.

"And seriously who the f**k just goes to the supermarket dressed like that to take pictures of empty shelves. Pull ya head out of your ass."

After the backlash Skye edited her post, telling her followers to "scroll on" if they didn't like what she had shared and that "anger isn't helping the world right now".

"Please be kind to one another, please send love not hate, please focus on the positives and be aware of the negatives but shift your energy to the light not the darkness," she wrote.

"I honestly recommend googling the law of attraction guys it's really helped me through some pretty dark times. Obviously there is a lot of sadness in the world but PLEASE keep your minds and bodies strong with love not hate."

News.com.au has also contacted Skye for comment.

The former Big Brother star is now a Gold Coast-based influencer. Picture: Instagram.

SUPERMARKETS RETURNING TO NORMAL

Supermarkets have been faced with shortages of toilet paper all month as shoppers continue to strip shelves of the precious paper.

Tensions have boiled over into physical fights, with NSW Police charging two women with affray after an incident over toilet paper in a Chullora Woolworths in Sydney earlier this month.

A man also had to be tasered in a Big W in Tamworth, northern NSW, over a stoush about toilet paper.

However, this morning Coles chief operating officer Matt Swindells said most people had heeded the Prime Minister's advise to stop hoarding supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic over the weekend.

"I'm pleased to report that certainly the shopping through our supermarket business has returned somewhere towards normal, and that's allowed the teams with all the hard work they're putting in to get stock back into the system," Mr Swindells told the Today show on Monday morning.

However, he said, "there is still a long way to go".

"Anybody that has shopped over the weekend would see the gaps on shelves are still there, and so we've got to continue this process of normalised demand, pushing more stock than ever, to put the supermarkets back together," he said.

