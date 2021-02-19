Insta star teaches followers how to dodge law

A man claiming to have spent more than 12 years in jail and 20 years on the streets has become somewhat of a social media star for teaching his followers how to dodge the law.

His content is so over the top, Confidential wonders if it is some sort of satirical page.

Either way, it is deeply disturbing and not something to be celebrated.

Going by the name The Spanian, he has amassed more than 122,000 Instagram followers and even has his own website selling merchandise and promoting his music.

The profile is filled with video posts of the heavily tattooed man using his slogan "Hood Oos" and spewing what he calls "hood logic" as he details how to do everything from evading authorities to breaking into apartments, stealing valuables from cars, and ambushing an enemy with a bush manoeuvre - which is smashing someone in the back of the head with a brick or a knife.

NSW Police has been made aware of the profile and are looking into it to see if any laws have been broken.

Neither Instagram nor The Spanian responded to requests for comment.

"I have never worked a day in my life to be honest," he says in one video.

"Do I see myself working? No, perish the thought. But I walk around now and I spend my days getting photos with c...s and signing autographs.

"C...s are always sending me money, like it is crazy. I make more than anyone else I know.

"It is like, what did I ever do to make God love me more than he loves all of youse."

In another video, he says: "I have got to say, the rising fame of Spanian, myself, has to be looked back as in the future one of the greatest iconic Australian moments. Just a great Australian moment, up there with the best. Such a detestable, deplorable character.

"I walk the streets, 30 or 40 photos a day, signatures. Every third or fourth car that drives past, says 'Spanian you sick c...'.

"You can't escape me. I am everywhere. You must hate my guts."

The Spanian's own followers turned on him this week after he shared an image of an Erskineville mural celebrating former NSW Rural Fire Service boss Shane Fitzimmons that had been vandalised with the slogan Hood Oos.

"Assorted scallywag behaviour," The Spanian captioned the shot.

Some of his followers were unimpressed though.

"Brother I'm a fan but this bloke did so much for this country especially the NSW community in some of our darkest hours," one commented.

"As if you're f...ing proud your slogan is defacing a mural of a man who stands for something inspiring."

Another wrote: "Tbh this guy is a living legend … a little disrespectful for probably the only leader in the country who shows real compassion and concern for others."

