Instagram introduces ‘Snapchat’ app

Instagram has announced its new Threads image-based messaging app which is largely the same as rival app Snapchat

FACEBOOK has revealed a new Snapchat rival messaging app called Threads.

The messaging platform will be a companion to Instagram and encourages users to message with pictures rather than text.

Threads will revolve around the "close friends" list feature on Instagram, which is owned by Facebook.

As well as pictures, you can share location data and statuses with friends, much like you can in Snapchat.

We don't yet know when it will be available to use or what countries it will be launching in first, but it will be free.

Facebook is describing it as a visual first way of messaging.

Instagram's Threads app will update your status automatically throughout the day if you let it.

However, Threads will reportedly invite users to automatically share information like their location, battery life and speed with friends as well as the standard text, photo and video messages.

Sharing location data, battery life and speed are all features commonly associated with Snapchat.

Facebook wrote in a blog post: "Over the last few years, we've introduced several new ways to share visually on Instagram and connect with people you care about - from sharing everyday moments on Stories to visual messages on Direct.

"But for your smaller circle of friends, we saw the need to stay more connected throughout the day so you can communicate what you're doing and how you're feeling through photos and videos.

Instagram's new Threads app is built around photo messaging within small circles.

"That's why we built Threads, a new way to message with close friends in a dedicated, private space.

"Threads will be in a separate app to Instagram but they will be linked.

"Currently, users can share Instagram Stories to a select list of friends that they pick out themselves."

Users will be given suggested status options like "Studying" and "Procrastinating" or they can turn on automatic status, which automatically shares little bits of context on where you are without giving away your exact coordinates.

Only your close friends will see your status, and it's completely opt-in.

Threads will have its own dedicated inbox and notifications so won't affect how you currently use direct messages on Instagram.

It will essentially just be a separate section designed to keep you in close contact with your best friends.

WhatsApp, which is also owned by Facebook, already has a similar simple status feature.

Threads is expected to be more like current Instagram messaging just with all these new features and more image related like Snapchat.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Facebook would be merging the messaging part of its Messenger app with both WhatsApp and Instagram.

The project is believed to involve "thousands of Facebook employees" working to merge the apps together.

Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram will still exist as stand-alone apps however - but their messaging services will become one unified system.

