Fury over couple’s ‘gross’ bedroom rule

Instagram star under fire for joking husband only does housework 'to get lucky'. Picture: Instagram/ Bri Dietz

A couple have been slammed for revealing the man only helps with the housework to "get lucky".

When social media influencer Bri Dietz uploaded a photo of her partner holding a sign that read, "Helping out with housework so you can get lucky is called choreplay", it immediately sparked hundreds of comments.

Making reference to the 1992 book The Five Languages of Love, Bri insists that her husband shows his affection for her with these "acts of service".

But people were furious, branding their bedroom rule "gross" and "awful".

"Wtf LOL 'helping' with housework?! Stop teaching women that if men do housework it's HELPING, and they should get rewarded," one woman lashed out.

"They aren't children. It's 50% their responsibility. Is this from the 50s?!" another fumed.

While one woman simply deemed it "not funny", questioning the word "choreplay".

"No. It's his house too. 'Equals' means you both pull your weight because you are equal. Not because of 'choreplay'," said another furious woman.

Others reiterated the meaning behind the sign implies housework is a woman's job, and there is "nothing sexy about that".

The mum-of-two from San Diego, who is pregnant with her third child, is seen kissing her husband on the cheek as he grins alongside the sign which she captioned, "Nothing hotter".

"Things that are hotter - not expecting a reward for doing your share around the house," explained another woman.

But not all of her 74,000 followers were against the message, with some even revealing it's how they run their household.

"My hubby knows that this is TRUTH!," one woman said.

"Nooooothing hotter," another added.

"Hell yes. Get them floors mopped and the panties dropped," a third confessed.

Despite a huge number of women stepping out of the home in the 1960s and joining men in the workforce, many still believe housework is a chore undertaken by women.

"Hahahahaha OMG YES. My husband said to me yesterday, 'is there anything else I can do?' after checking a bunch of things off of my list. Totally choreplay," one woman said.

Another commented: "Omg this is my favourite thing ever!!!"

The influencer has garnered a strong online following for her romantic letterboards and parenting content with some of her more recent including, "I'd walk across Legos for you" and "getting lucky used to mean something else … now it means both kids fell asleep at the same time".

She took to her Instagram story to say she makes letterboards "because i think it's funny and they're lighthearted".

"It makes my Instagram feel less serious and for me it feels I am uniting with my mum followers."

Regarding to the post in question, she said it really seemed to anger people.

"That's okay, it's not for everyone," Bri said.

While some users find her the notion of choreplay "hilarious", others continued to argue that it reinforced outdated gender stereotypes.

"I hope you aren't forcing your medieval gender role expectations on your children," one woman said.

"Its not helping bc it's not a woman's responsibility. You do your part because you are equals!"