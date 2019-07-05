Menu
Smashing down the front door of Maroochydore Police Station has been described as a cry for help.
Crime

'Institutionalised' crim smashes down police station door

Amber Hooker
by
5th Jul 2019 1:36 PM
WITH a knife and drugs in his waistband, an "institutionalised" criminal hit and smashed the Maroochydore Police Station's front glass door just 20 seconds after he first knocked.

Officers rushed out to find an agitated, sweating and apparently drug-affected Anthony Stewart Gaunt concealing the fishing-style 15cm blade, a toothbrush, straw and nine clip-seal bags containing a total two grams of a crystal substance.

Gaunt appeared on videolink before the Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning and pleaded guilty to wilful damage, possessing a knife in a public place and possessing dangerous drugs.

Defence lawyer Luke Bull told Maroochydore Magistrates Court the situation was "sad", and that Gaunt was "institutionalised".

He said the incident on May 12 was a "cry for help".

Prosecutor Jeanette Grigoris sought $1450 to repair the glass and its frame, but the court heard Gaunt had no means to pay it.

Magistrate Rod Madsen said Gaunt had to "get off the drugs", and that he had been dealt a significant jail term on May 15 for the unlawful use of a motor vehicle with parole release on January 20.

On this occasion, Mr Madsen recorded convictions but did not hand down any further punishment as he said Gaunt "already had enough problems".

