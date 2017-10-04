Insurer has dealt with 82% of NSW claims after Debbie

A white truck is smashed under the railway culvert at Greenhills on the Tweed Valley Way.

IN THE wake of Tropical Cyclone Debbie and the onslaught of flooding which followed, one insurer has finalised most of its claims.

Suncorp has revealed 82% of claims on the Northern Rivers, and three quarters of claims in Queensland, had been dealt with as of this week. The insurer faced 20,000 claims after the storm, including 16,000 home claims and 1400 business claims, in Queensland and Northern NSW.

Suncorp CEO of insurance, Anthony Day, said they were working to finalise the remaining claims as soon as possible.

"It typically takes up to 12 months to resolve all claims following such a large and severe weather event,” Mr Day said.

"We understand this is a difficult time for our customers and we are committed to getting people's lives back on track quickly.”

Mr Day said the company had improved its systems and processes of dealing with major disasters and the subsequent influx of claims as affected regions work to recover from the disaster.

He said this process had been refined since previous major tropical cyclones, including Yasi and Marcia.

"Cyclone Debbie was one of the most powerful storm systems in the past decade. It impacted communities stretched across more than 1000 kilometres in two states,” Mr Day said.

"Despite the scale of this weather event, Suncorp's claims team has resolved an average of 80 claims per day over the past six months.”

Mr Day said about 4000 home repair jobs had been completed, with another 1500 in progress and local tradespeople being utilised.

"More than 11,500 customers have also received cash settlements to replace their contents or manage their own repairs,” he said.