The Pottsville Triathlon is expected to host one of the largest events in its history this weekend.
International athletes descend on Pottsville

Michael Doyle
by
15th Feb 2019 5:00 AM

TRIATHLON: The Tweed town of Pottsville is on course to host its largest triathlon ever tomorrow morning.

The Pottsville Triathlon has become a popular event and this year boasts plenty of international athletes.

Max Studer of Switzerland and Michael Raelert from Germany will be competing along with defending champion Matt Slee from Byron Bay.

Race director Mike Crawley said he was anticipating a successful event.

"We are on track for about 650 competitors which is an increase on previous years,” he said.

"It is heading towards becoming one of the biggest if not the biggest we've had.

"It is highly regarded as a cheap, local, lovely location for a long course triathlon.

"The swim is magnificent, the run is very beautiful beside the creek and the cycle is very panoramic.”

The first race will begin at 6.30am tomorrow.

