International interested for ‘Jewel’ of Kingscliff

ONE of the Tweed Coast’s most luxurious properties spanning three absolute beachfront blocks in Kingscliff has been released to the market and is expected to attract global interest.

The opulent home, known as North Point Residence, is located on Kingscliff’s premier North Point Ave and features a stunning Paul Uhlmann architecturally designed five-bedroom home, private full-size tennis court, an 18m resort-style swimming pool and exclusive beachfront access.

The oasis-style residence is for sale via private treaty with a list price of $6.995 million and features almost 2000sq m of premium beachfront land.

LJ Hooker Kingscliff’s Nick Witheriff said Kingscliff and Casuarina-Salt were benefiting from their position at the heart of the Tweed Coast.

”We’re honoured to bring North Point Residence to market,” he said.

”It’s undoubtedly one of the Tweed Coast’s most prestigious homes and has an established reputation in the area as the jewel in Kingscliff’s crown.

“Spanning across three beachfront land parcels, the world-class location brings a superior level of living and privacy to the resort feel of the home.”

Mr Witheriff said the northern NSW area had enjoyed solid growth during the past 12 months, with Kingscliff and Casuarina-Salt standout performers in the region.

“Our recent biannual research report shows Casuarina-Salt median house values have soared, with 20 per cent median sales price growth recorded, and Kingscliff values enjoying just under 17 per cent growth,” he said.

“The bespoke homes in the area are testament to the growth, as well as the key drivers of major infrastructure investments from both the public and private sectors.

“The Tweed Coast is benefiting from billion-dollar major road upgrades, a $48 million hospital redevelopment, Casuarina Town Centre and with direct access to Coolangatta airport, Byron Bay and major employment nodes on the Gold Coast and Brisbane.

“It offers that dream world-class coastal lifestyle without sacrificing on connectivity.”