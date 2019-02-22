Internationals dominate at Tweed Enduro

CHAMPION: German athlete Michael Raelert won the men's Tweed Enduro long course event at Pottsville.

CHAMPION: German athlete Michael Raelert won the men's Tweed Enduro long course event at Pottsville. Bruce J Wilson/Veloshor

TRIATHLON: German Ironman world champion Michael Raelert rose above a strong field last week to take out the men's Tweed Coast Enduro Triathlon.

Raelert, who won the Ironman 70.3 world championships in 2009 and 2010, took the win in Pottsville over the long course, beating second place Luke Woolfe by five minutes.

In the women's event, Australian Emily Donker proved to be the best on the day, taking the top step in a terrific display.

The Australian had a blistering run to beat second place Sarah Straub by four minutes.

Another international athlete took gold in Pottsville with Switzerland's Max Studerof making his trip to Australia worth it, winning the men's sprint category. Studerof led from the start, gaining a large lead after the swim leg which he never relinquished.

It was a clean sweep in the women's events for Australia, with Kelly-Ann Perkins taking the gold in the women's sprint.

Perkins was nearly nine minutes quicker than her nearest rival, Stephanie Albert.

Last Saturday's event had more than 700 competitors which made it one of the largest in the triathlon's history.