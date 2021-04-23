‘Inventive and versatile’ performers needed

NORPA will hold open auditions for local performers from across the Northern Rivers.

The arts organisation is searching for artists from across different performance practices but are "specifically looking for those who are comfortable working with text", said Julian Louis, NORPA Artistic Director and CEO.

"This is a really exciting time for NORPA with a number of creative projects heading into development this year," he said.

"We are looking for performers who are inventive and versatile.

"The cast help shape the work, generating content which comes from the stories and characters around us."

A spokeswoman explained the invitation was extended to performers from the Tweed, Ballina, Lismore, Byron and Richmond Valley areas.

Individual auditions will be held on Thursday, May 13, at Lismore City Hall in Lismore.

Each performer will need to prepare a performance piece no longer than four minutes in duration that includes some text and dialogue.

This could be a monologue, a physical theatre piece with text or a short self-devised performance.

Following the individual audition, selected performers will be invited to a call back session on Friday, May 14.

Two sessions will be available on Friday 14 May, either 3pm-5pm or 6pm-8pm.

For more info and to book an audition go to www.norpa.org.au/open-auditions

Originally published as 'Inventive and versatile' performers sought after