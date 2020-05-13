Menu
FATAL CRASH: A 31-year-old man died on May 6, after his car crossed the road into the path of an oncoming tipper truck on Summerland Way at Fairy Hill near Casino, NSW.
Police finalise investigation into fatal crash near Casino

Alison Paterson
13th May 2020 12:00 AM
A POLICE investigation has found that after striking the barrier of a bridge a sedan driven by a 31-year-old man has ricocheted into the path of an oncoming tipper truck which was unable to avoid a collision,

Richmond Police District Inspector Bill McKenna said their investigation into the cause of a fatal crash between a tipper truck and a sedan at about 10.40pm on May 6 has been completed.

Insp McKenna said the collision at Lagoon Creek Bridge on the Summerland Way at Fairy Hill, 11km north of Casino, was caused after the driver of the sedan hit the side of the bridge.

"The driver of the sedan which was travelling south has veered across the road on a moderate left hand bend and hit the side of the bridge," he said,

"The sedan has then ricocheted into the path of the tipper truck travelling north".

The car driver, a man aged 31, who was travelling south, died at the scene.

The truck driver, a 36-year-old woman, who was travelling north, suffered minor injuries to her hand.

She was taken to Casino Hospital for treatment and mandatory testing.

Insp McKenna urged all drivers to take extra care on the roads.

He said a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

