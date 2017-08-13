22°
News

Investigation raises recycling questions

13th Aug 2017 8:30 AM
LOCAL BUSINESS: Solo Resource Centre at Chinderah.
LOCAL BUSINESS: Solo Resource Centre at Chinderah. Scott Powick

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TWEED Shire Council has moved to clarify its recyclable waste is indeed recycled and going to a NSW material recovery facility that provides regular assurances the material has not been turned to landfill.

An ABC Four Corners investigation this week revealed transport companies were sending large amounts of unregulated waste to Queensland to end up as landfill.

Council's waste management coordinator Rod Dawson said its contractor, Chinderah-based Solo Recovery, was required to report quarterly on the amount of recyclables received and where each type of recyclable was on-sent after processing.

With Solo's contract starting on July 1 no report was yet available.

After enquiries this week, Mr Dawson said the council was assured glass was recycled, after it was exported to a different contractor in Brisbane.

"We received reassurances it's been recycled for beneficial re-use,” Mr Dawson said.

"We're going to keep our finger on the pulse and make sure it's true.”

The council is investigating alternative options of sending the Shire's glass to Lismore to be crushed and used for sand products in the future.

In regards to the shire's landfill waste, Mr Dawson said it was taken to South East Queensland in accordance with NSW legislation. "The Ipswich facility is within 150km of the Tweed and therefore compliant the Proximity Principle put in place under NSW Protection of the Environment Operations Legislation,” he said.

"Given our close proximity to the border, the disposal of waste in Queensland is our most cost-effective option.”

Qld Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said a crackdown on heavy vehicle inspections would start this week, with inspectors to target truck drivers on the NSW-Queensland border.

"This issue needs to be addressed with co-operation of the states,” she said.

"That is why the new cross border agreement between NSW and Queensland included co-operation on waste management.”

Solo was approached for comment.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  abs four corners investigation chinerah rubbish depot glass recycling recycyling solo recovery tweed shire council

'Living in a nightmare': failed community leaves families broke

'Living in a nightmare': failed community leaves families...

A FAILED shared-living "Intentional Community" on the Northern Rivers serves as a warning to potential investors of alternative housing schemes.

VIDEO: Families' dreams destroyed in failed 'alternative community'

TURNING AWAY: Sarah Kirkwood at her dream family home site in Mt Burrell, before the collapse of the Bhula Bhula Intentional Community.

Battlers invested over $40,000 and now living in caravan.

Flu cases rise but season yet to peak

Health authorities encourage all to get flu shot before season's peak.

Flu cases increasing in Northern NSW hospital region

United two wins away from being top spot champions

GOOD WORK: The Tweed United team after their last win.

Tweed United come up against Kingscliff Wolves on Saturday

Local Partners

Council is helping to keep the water flowing in Kenya

Tweed Shire Council staff volunteer their time to help Kenyans access safe water.

Four things to do this week on the Tweed

Kingscliff Markets Marine Parade parklands Photo Blainey Woodham / Tweed Daily News TWE270811kingymarket

Looking for something to do?

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

NCEIA Dolphin Awards looking for the best of 2017

NEVER TOO LATE: Ivan Perger, 66, received his first NCEIA Dolphin Award in the folk category in 2014.

Entries to the North Coast music awards are now open

Ready to deal with the sharks for her own skin

THERE aren't too many 13-year-olds who launch their own skincare ranges

What's on the small screen this week

Mike Colter, Krysten Ritter and Charlie Cox in a scene from Marvel's The Defenders.

DOCTOR Doctor returns and Marvel's The Defenders make their debut.

Queensland falls in love with Mills and Boon

Queenslanders have fallen in love with romance novels.

It is a Mills and Boon boom

Amber Heard and Elon Musk call Qld media about relationship

Amber Heard and Elon Musk enjoy a bite to eat at the Shingle Inn, Broadbeach.

Musk said the couple were working on their relationship

Back to the beginning: When TV couples first met

Jennifer Aniston with David Schwimmer in a scene from Friends.

AS the saying goes: every great love story has a beginning.

Which authors set the romance world on fire?

Queenslanders have an appetite for rural romance novels, and some of the best writers of the genre come from the Sunshine State.

Check out the authors putting the 'P' into passion

New voice in the McClymont family

Sam McClymont's new baby boy Wilder.

Facebook post shows off Wilder to the world

Solid Double Storey Home With Dual Living Potential

1 Fraser Drive, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 2 3 $510,000

This great 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home on a generous 626m2 corner block has something for everyone in the family. Comfortable lounge and living areas, a lovely...

Fully Renovated Home Offering Total Privacy, Generous Living And Stunning Tweed River Views

21 Anconia Avenue, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 2 2 $560,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 12 AUGUST 2017 AT 11:00 - 11:30AM Backing onto a nature reserve and the Tweed River this home offers an element of bush charm...

Bush to Beach in Minutes!

101 Bains Road, Currumbin Valley 4223

House 5 3 6 Interest Above...

Set in a wonderfully private location, yet just a short drive to a selection of our world class Gold Coast beaches. The superb Currumbin Rockpool's, Currumbin...

Sublime Living In Superb Location

9B Bourke Lodge Drive, Currumbin Valley 4223

House 4 2 4 Interest Above...

This unique impeccably presented, 7 year old, Currumbin Valley acreage property offers a charming blend of classic elegance and modern-day convenience. Designed...

ELEVATED CHARACTER HOME WITH STUNNING OCEAN AND BUSHLAND VIEWS

28 Myeerimba Parade, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 2 Buyers Range...

A large North facing timber deck provides you and your family with the perfect spot to entertain while soaking in the lush, green surrounds & stunning ocean &...

Land with expansive ocean and coastal views!!

66 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

Residential Land 0 0 $880,000 for 1...

• Set in a blue ribbon location amongst prestigious homes • Rare large Coolangatta 1,262 square metre block • Potentential redevelop, subdivide or purchase...

Great Development Block in a Prime Coolangatta Location

134 Musgrave Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 1 Auction

Occupying a sought after beachside location, this property is being offered to the market for the first time in over 20 years. The 761m2 corner block with...

Expansive Family Home with Stunning Views

661 Terranora Road, Terranora 2486

House 4 3 3 Auction

This large home is the perfect base for family, extended family and friends to be entertained, welcomed and to call home. Through the welcoming entry you will...

Exclusive Ridge Top Parcel of Land with Ocean Views in Coolangatta

54 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 4 4 4 $845,000 Land...

Here is a unique opportunity to secure a rare piece of vacant land with commanding Ocean views perched high on the Coolangatta ridge line. This prime 506m2 lot...

Spacious character-filled duplex, offers plenty of scope to add your own personal touches

2/18 Toolona Avenue, Banora Point 2486

House 2 1 2 $399,000

Privately positioned within a short stroll of Banora Shopping Village this spacious character-filled duplex, offers plenty of scope to add your own personal...

Good time to sell, house prices rise

TAKING THEIR TIME: Lawrence comes in second in the Clarence Valley for the length of time homeowners own their property before selling up.

Yamba home owners hang onto their houses

Rural life in high demand as subdivisions skyrocket

CHANGING: Residential subdivisions are transforming the town of Palmwoods.

'Mixed feelings' over population growth in Coast town

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day