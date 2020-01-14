Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maree Crabtree is accused of murdering her son Jonathan, and daughter Erin.
Maree Crabtree is accused of murdering her son Jonathan, and daughter Erin.
Crime

Investigations continue as mum charged with children’s murders

by Alexandria Utting
14th Jan 2020 8:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INVESTIGATIONS into accused Gold Coast killer mum Maree Crabtree are ongoing, a court has heard.

Crabtree, 53, was in January 2018 arrested in Brisbane and charged over the alleged murders of her children Jonathan Crabtree, 26, and Erin Crabtree, 18, who died on the Gold Coast.

The killings allegedly occurred in Maudsland in 2012 and Upper Coomera in 2017.

In a mention in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today, Crabtree's Legal Aid defence lawyer Jodie Mair asked for the matter to be adjoined for five weeks so she could take new legal instructions from the mother, who is in custody.

 

Maree Crabtree has been charged with the murder of her adult children.
Maree Crabtree has been charged with the murder of her adult children.

 

She said police were currently conducting "ongoing investigations" into the case.

Crabtree's case was adjourned February.

More Stories

Show More
children crime maree crabtree mother murders police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stunning heritage decision on historic arcade

        premium_icon Stunning heritage decision on historic arcade

        Community The future of the Old Burleigh Theatre Arcade remains uncertain on the back of a council application

        • 14th Jan 2020 10:18 AM
        Buskers by the Creek: Popular festival back on after axing

        premium_icon Buskers by the Creek: Popular festival back on after axing

        Entertainment “We’re coming back big in more ways than one”.

        • 14th Jan 2020 10:09 AM
        Celeb lifts spirits at busy wildlife hospital

        premium_icon Celeb lifts spirits at busy wildlife hospital

        Pets & Animals Former Home And Away star Lincoln Lewis show he was all smiles

        • 14th Jan 2020 9:57 AM
        ‘I have no idea why someone would want to kill him’

        premium_icon ‘I have no idea why someone would want to kill him’

        Crime Gold Coast man’s father seeking answers to why son was murdered