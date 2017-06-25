22°
News

UPDATED: Police raid South Tweed warehouse after shooting

Alina Rylko
and Greg Stolz, Yoni Bashan, The Courier-Mail | 25th Jun 2017 12:41 PM Updated: 3:50 PM
The man presented at Tweed Hospital with single shot to the torso.
The man presented at Tweed Hospital with single shot to the torso.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

UPDATE, 3:30pm:

POLICE have carried out a raid on an industrial premises at 17 Machinery Drive in South Tweed, believed to be linked to the shooting death of a man yesterday.

The Gold Coast Bulletin has reported Ace Hall, aged in his 30s, was the man who died at Tweed Hospital yesterday after he was admitted by a woman at about 4.30pm suffering a gunshot wound.

The warehouse being searched is located next to ALDI supermarket, in a building with a sign advertising second hand and new baby's clothes and a garage door business shop front.

UPDATE, 11:30am:

TWEED-BYRON police claim yesterday's fatal shooting of a man was not related to bikie gang rivalry, or a bikie brawl which occurred occurred near the Seagulls Club in Tweed Heads last Wednesday.

Superintendent Wayne Starling  told The Northern Star "there was no evidence" the victim in his 30s, who died as a result of a single shot to the torso, was a Lone Wolf bikie gang member.

"The victim is not a member of an outlaw motorcycle gang and there no evidence to suggest that he died because of any affiliation with a bikie gang," Supt Starling said.

"We don't think the man was killed as a result of tensions between (Lone Wolf and Bandido) bikie gangs.

"There is no evidence that the brawl had anything to do with (the shooting) at this stage."

Supt Starling said the attack was targeted and the victim was well-known to police but it was "unlikely" another shooting would follow.

"The wider community have no concerns with being seriously injured or shot as a result of this incident," he said.

Supt Starling said there were no known bikie club houses in the Tweed region, and it cannot be confirmed whether the man was shot in front of a bikie club house but police were looking to set up crime scenes at "several locations".

The victim has not yet been publicily named.

Strike Force Varnell, comprised of detectives from Tweed-Byron LAC and the State's Homicide Squad, has been established to investigate "numerous lines of enquiry" into the killing.

More updates are expected in the next 24-hours.

INITIAL REPORT, 8:30am:

POLICE have called for witnesses to come forward after the shooting death of a man at Tweed Heads yesterday.

About 4.30pm on Saturday police attended The Tweed Hospital after reports that a man suffering a gunshot wound to the stomach had presented. 

Witnesses told The Sunday Mail the man's girlfriend arrived screaming that her boyfriend had been shot. 

The man received treatment however died a short time later.

The Courier Mail is reporting the victim was believed to be a Lone Wolf gang member and the shooting was a revenge attack over a State of Origin night gang brawl on the Tweed.

It followed last week's wild brawl between Lone Wolf and Bandidos bikies outside Seagulls Leagues Club at Tweed Heads on State of Origin night on Wednesday.

More than a dozen rival gang members clashed outside the club in a violent confrontation eight minutes after the kick-off of the match between Queensland and NSW.

An investigation by Tweed Byron Local Area Command and the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad has commenced.

Tweed police told the Gold Coast Bulletin the showdown was a "turf war" between "thugs and hoodlums".

"They were intimidating families … it is incredibly cowardly," Inspector Brendon Cullen said.

"Bikies think they own turf … but we will not tolerate turf wars in this area."


As inquiries continue, police are urging any witnesses, or anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our social media pages.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  editors picks lone wolf northern river crime tweed byron lac tweed heads shooting

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway whether you plan to stay for a day, a week or even a month.

A whisky-lover's blueprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Well-known Dr Jane gives her name to Aussie bilby

Well-known Dr Jane gives her name to Aussie bilby

Three living legends - Jane Goodall, Bob Irwin and Dawn Fraser - rub shoulders at bilby naming

Nine goal haul helps Tigers bounce back

Gun Tweed Coast Tigers' recruit Glen Phelps kicked a season best nine goals last week, but will be missed against Lismore.

"It was a really good win and hopefully something we can build on”

Tweed surfer eyes place among sport's elite

Kingscliff surfer Codie Klein has her sights set on a future spot on the WSL elite tour.

Riding on a wave of success

Labour savers or waist expanders?

Are there subtle changes you can make to combat obesity?

Living Naturally with Olwen Anderson: Obesity epidemic

Local Partners

Nature: the best learning tool

NATURE EXPLORERS Igniting Learning Naturally

The controversy surrounding the Byron Bypass

The route of Byron Bay's new CBD bypass.

Byron Bypass is on the agenda again for today's Council meeting.

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Prince Harry reveals he wanted to leave the royal family

PRINCE Harry has revealed he “wanted out” as a Royal — and instead just wanted to lead an ordinary life.

Talk show host’s phone call takes heartbreaking turn

Rita wanted to stay on the line — so Byrne let her speak.

Anything can happen on live TV

Why streaming movies will cost more from July 1

Australians can expect to pay more for streaming services such as Netflix when the new taxes kick in.

The new taxes from July 1 won’t hurt the MPs’ big pay rise

What's on the small screen this week

Ryan Shelton in a scene from True Story with Hamish & Andy.

HAMISH and Andy hear another funny story and Cleverman returns.

MasterChef challenge ahead for top Tweed chef

Cabarita restaurant Paper Daisy's chef Ben Devlin will appear on Channel 10's MasterChef on Tuesday night.

"You need to be quite clever with choices”

Digging down to find Clare

Australian actress and singer Clare Bowen, who got her big break on the US TV series Nashville, is touring Australia with her solo album.

After five years on Nashville it’s time to tell her own stories.

TV REVIEW: Offspring season 7 is... fine

Alexander England and Asher Keddie in a scene from season seven of Offspring.

New Offspring won’t be remembered as the best season.

OWN YOUR VERY OWN PIECE OF RAINBOW

4/38 Boundary Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 Buyers Range ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY JUNE 24TH 1:00 - 1:30PM This neat and tidy ground floor 2 bedroom unit is currently under holiday management and will be...

A Renovators Delight On Tugun Hill

50 Dilgara Street, Tugun 4224

House 4 3 2 $550,000

Nestled away amongst the treetops on Tugun Hill and just moments from stunning beaches, cafes and restaurants, this unique home with self-contained accommodation...

Fantastic, Fully Refurbished Duplex

1/72 Worendo Street, Southport 4215

Duplex 2 1 1 Under Contract

A brilliant opportunity to own a beautifully refurbished duplex that's definitely priced to sell in the highly sought-after Southport/Chirn Park...

Modern Three-Bedroom Ground Floor Unit

6/114 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 3 1 2 $300,000 ...

This spacious three-bedroom unit is ideally situated on the ground floor at the end of a small block of only 6. Conveniently located within minutes to local...

Palm Beach Pearl - Priced to Sell - TODAY!

96 Nineteenth Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

House 3 2 3 Interest Above...

This beautiful, superbly situated Palm Beach home is one that ticks so many boxes and makes a lot of sense for the active family. In a terrifically convenient...

Sublime Living In Superb Location

9B Bourke Lodge Drive, Currumbin Valley 4223

House 4 2 4 Interest Above...

This unique impeccably presented, 7 year old, Currumbin Valley acreage property offers a charming blend of classic elegance and modern-day convenience. Designed...

Don&#39;t Pass this Buy!

1/5 Natasha Court, Currumbin Waters 4223

Duplex 3 2 2 Interest above...

Here you have an immaculately presented, exceptionally low maintenance duplex bigger than a lot of houses! Whether looking for a first home, last home or an...

Palm Beach Pearler!

3/58 Sarawak Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 1 1 1 Interest Above...

Absolutely outstanding position with the beach, shops, clubs, public transport and schools virtually on your doorstep! Located in one of the most sought after hot...

Wonderful Waterfront Location!

16 Chestnut Street, Elanora 4221

House 5 3 3 Auction

Not just a house it's a whole new lifestyle! Here you and your family can swim, fish, sail, paddle board or kayak all day...every day! This beautiful home is...

Stunning Home with Ocean Access in Currumbin!

4 Tierney Drive, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 2 Auction

This spacious ocean access property backing onto Currumbin Creek is a real surprise packet! Located in the prized PBC catchment, only very rarely do homes on...

Gateway to $3 billion, 4800 home new Coast city opens

The start of Peter Crosby Way at Sippy Downs, the northern access into the Harmony master-planned community at Palmview.

Palmview's $3b master-planned community of Harmony

Millionaire Nathan Birch to offload $55M in property

Nathan Birch wants to focus more on developing properties.

Sydney property investor has announced he is selling up

Fame factor boosts property prices in Byron

The stunning Clarke's Beach in Byron Bay.

House prices surge by an incredible 39.5% in star-studded area

Buyers flock to Tweed hipster hotspots

Tweed houses and units continue to be hot property.

Casuarina keeps top spot for region's house prices

Grass is greener for Warwick real estate

Warwick's rural charm and affordable property prices are enticing buyers from Brisbane.

Quality houses for half the price of Brisbane attracting interest

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!