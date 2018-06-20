Investing Coyne in excellence

THE balancing act of managing an athlete's sporting pursuits with everything outside of sport has become an essential art of modern coaching.

In a bid to maximise students' potential on the field and in the classroom, Lindisfarne Grammar School is going the distance to get the balance right with the hiring of new elite sports and athletic development specialist Joseph Coyne to the school's sports academy.

Launched in 2017, the Lindisfarne Sports Academy program was designed with the stated goal of "providing a holistic program that balances academic achievement and sporting excellence”.

Mr Coyne is the man the school hopes will create not only a balanced program between academia and sport, but an environment where the two can thrive off one another.

"Mr Coyne is an enthusiastic and knowledgeable educator with a defined strength and conditioning, track and field and sports performance skill set,” said principal Stuart Marquardt.

Mr Coyne, who was an integral part of the Chinese athletics team's coaching staff at the 2017 World Championships and 2018 Rio Olympics, said he was excited to bring his international experience to the students at Lindisfarne.

"I have been very impressed by the vision that Principal Marquardt and the sports academy directors have for the school and the sporting programs it runs and has in development,” Mr Coyne said.

"I will be working closely with the Sports Academy staff, sport coaches and teaching staff to ensure each student involved in sport at Lindisfarne reaches their full sporting potential.”