Invinciboy claims Condong, Dunn eyes Doomben

NOT DUNN YET: Matthew Dunn is chasing his first win at the top level with Care To Think. ALBERT PEREZ

THE $5.50 favourite, Invinciboy, took out the 2020m Condong Men's Bowling Club Cup last Sunday after a race-long duel with the runner-up, second-emergency Mogul ($31), the rank outsider of the field.

The two shared the lead past the winning post the first time around, in a contest that was only resolved in the last 50m when Invinciboy outstayed his rival and came away to score by one and a quarter lengths. Splendid Stryker ($6.00) was a further two and a half lengths away in what was a keenly fought tussle for third place, which comprised six thoroughbreds or half the field, in a blanket finish.

The Harold Norman-trained Invinciboy now takes his record to three wins and six placings for a total of nearly $60,000 in career earnings.

Dunn's time?

MURWILLUMBAH trainer Matthew Dunn is chasing his first Group 1 win with Care To Think in the $1.5m Stradbroke Hcp at Doomben on Saturday. Care To Think won at the Magic Millions Cup at Gold Coast Turf Club in January but has been plagued by bad barriers in all his races during the winter carnival.

Drawing barrier 16, Care To Think has again pulled a less than ideal gate, but Dunn says the four-year-old gelding is well-suited to the 1350m distance and has the right jockey, Tim Clark, on his back. "Monday was as good as I've seen him work,” Dunn said. "He's in good shape, both of his runs in the lead-up have been really encouraging. It would be nice for me and the team to get a winner at this level.”