Ipswich boost for father, daughter team

Special Thing, ridden by Corey Bayliss, was among the big performers at Ipswich Racetrack on Wednesday. Rob Williams

APPRENTICE jockey Corey Bayliss won at Ipswich last Wednesday aboard Special Thing to help newly formed training partnership of Tony and Maddysen Sears to a winning double.

The all-up price of the Sears double was $1000 for a dollar. Special Thing started the double at $21 and Real Supremacy won later in the day at $51.

Special Thing had just her third win from 36 starts.

Real Supremacy reversed his most recent form with last placings at Toowoomba and Doomben.

Real Supremacy was ridden by Michael Cahill who won the last race of the day aboard the Michael Lakey trained Enterprise Moss. After favourites won the first two legs, the double for Cahill pushed the quadrella value over $4300 for a dollar.

Toowoomba-based Tony Sears has been training with success for 20 years, often bringing runners down the range to Ipswich. It is only in the past couple of months that Tony has partnered with his daughter Maddysen to form a new team which has hit the ground running.

The Wednesday double has further helped the team. If they had an all-up on the stable pair, the financial position would have been given a significant boost as well.

Byrne the best at Ipswich track

JOCKEY Jim Byrne again showed last week why he is the hoop to follow at Ipswich by winning half of the card for the day.

The eight-time Ipswich Premier Jockey started the day well in the first with a winning pick-up ride aboard the Stephen Lee trained Ballina visitor Patriot Missile. Jake Bayliss was the jockey to miss the winning ride after being one of four riders hurt in a horrible fall last Monday at Doomben.

Byrne also won aboard the Tim Hurley trained Storm Harbour before helping trainer Tony Gollan to a winning double with Hollaback Girl and Purroni.

Byrne moved to 16 winners for the current season, double that of his nearest rival apprentice Nick Keal.

Gollan, who is seeking his sixth consecutive Ipswich Trainer's Premiership, moved to 12 season winners, more than double his nearest rival being Tony and Trent Edmonds.

Scaling Everest

AFTER four Group 1 races were decided at Caulfield last week, this weekend it is back to the same track for the time-honoured Caulfield Cup.

This race signals the start of the Melbourne "Big Cups" as the Cox Plate follows prior to the commencement of Melbourne Cup week.

The Group 1 winners in Melbourne were Fierce Impact, Flit, Super Seth and Cape of Good Hop.

Shadow Hero won the Sydney Spring Champion and firmed to hot favourite for the VRC Derby as a result.

The in-form import Finche, who ran fourth in last year's Melbourne Cup, is the current Caulfield Cup favourite in a wide betting market in front of Japanese galloper Mer de Glace and Irish import Constantinople.

In Sydney, the world's richest turf race The Everest is contested at Randwick this week as Redzel aims for a three-peat, although he is currently fourth favourite in a crack field of sprinters.

Next meetings

Ipswich racing continues on Friday, before meetings on Thursday October 24 and Wednesday, October 30, before the break from racing up to April.