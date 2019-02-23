Menu
Donald Trump could be planning his first visit to Australia as US President as early as July. Picture: AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta
Politics

Is Donald Trump planning a trip to Australia?

by Rob Harris
23rd Feb 2019 9:45 AM

DONALD Trump could be planning his first visit to Australia as US President as early as July.

The White House has reportedly had "very advanced" security discussions for a potential visit this year after Mr Trump backed out of a planned visit last November after cancelling a trip to the APEC Summit in Papua New Guinea.

Mr Trump's national security adviser John Bolton will visit Australia next week, when the new US ambassador Arthur Culvahouse will take up residence in Canberra.

 

Barack Obama was the last sitting US president to visit Australia in November, 2011.

But senior government sources said on Friday night they were not aware of any plans for a Trump visit.

A July visit would fall after the federal election, expected in May, but Seven News on Friday night reported dates later in the year were understood to have also been planned.

Organisers of the Presidents Cup golf tournament, to be staged at Royal Melbourne in December, have also held out hope the golf-mad New Yorker would visit.

Mr Trump's international trips have been plagued by mass protests.

australia donald trump editors picks politics potus state visit

