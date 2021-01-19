‘Is it normal?’ Shower habit sparks debate

Alice, of Crystal Palace, London, divided the internet with a question about the ‘normal’ way to shower. Picture: Twitter/Backpainandwine

How do you shower?

A Twitter user has divided the internet after she revealed how she takes a shower, asking if her way is "normal".

Taking to the social media platform, Alice, who goes by the Twitter handle @Backpainandwine asked her followers: "Help me settle a debate.

"It's normal to shower with your back to the shower right? Not facing the water?" she asked.

Her question immediately sparked a heated discussion with thousands of people weighing in.

"I face the water to keep my hair from getting wet and then spin round and hold my hair out of the way to do my back," one person said.

"See I'm not the only one who thinks facing the water is strange," another added, tagging their friend.

But, while many of the responses were mixed, some people said it also depends on whether you're washing your hair or just your body - to which Alice explained she was referring to the latter.

"I wash my hair every other day, and the in-between days I have a bath to wash," she wrote.

Others said they still prefer their back to the shower as they don't like the water on their face.

"Aye but you've got to at least face the shower at least once to get hit on the face with the water," one person then demanded.

"I don't like my face in the water at all, unless I've had a terrible day and you do that thing they do in films, where you put your hands on the wall and lean forward with your hair streaming down, like you've just blown up an entire planet and need some time to think," another person joked.

Some people explained they do both, while others said it was "back" all the way.

"Always start facing the shower. Wash my face turn around and whack the temp up. I usually then sit down, hug my legs and put my heads on my knees … so relaxing," a Twitter user wrote.

"It has to be back to the shower, you can't relax with a shower in your face."

Anyone not doing full 180/360 is surely not having a proper shower? — Richard Gahagan (@RichardGahagan) January 15, 2021

Wait. Who faces the shower?! Is that a thing? — Michael Lee (@yekim_mikey) January 15, 2021

I’m weird, as I face the shower, but don’t ever put my face under the water, I’m usually wearing makeup at the time. 😂 so I just angle the head down. I get cold if I’m not facing the water. 🥶 — 💙Michelle Seymour💙 (@michelle4angel) January 15, 2021

One user was "shocked" to learn that some people turn their backs on the shower head.

"I just assumed EVERYONE faced the water. Back to the shower is for hangover recovery only, usually breathing deeply and steadying yourself against the wall, praying you're not pushing sick down the plug hole before the time's up."

Sad as I am, I just text my friend and asked her what she and her OH do..she is back to shower, he faces the shower. Is this a man thing??!!🤔 — dawnyb (@deab1971) January 14, 2021

Facing the water, as have to bend forwards to be under the water. Back to the shower probably only works for shorter people. — Ivan Ivanovich Chernov QC (@IvanIvanovichC2) January 15, 2021

But Alice disagreed, saying facing the shower head the water "gets all in your eyes".

"I always face away from the water," she said. "You stand underneath the water with your back to the shower head so water runs over you!"

How do you shower? Facing the shower head, or with your back to it? Tell us in the comments below.

