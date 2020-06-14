Is now the right time to buy an electric vehicle?

The question more and more drivers are asking is “To EV or not to EV?”. Given the never ending cost of fuel and the appeal of reducing our environmental footprint, it’s no surprise that motorists are considering alternatives.

While driving past a service station and not having to worry about the price of fuel might be a dream come true for some, there are many things you should consider when buying an electric vehicle (EV).

An EV doesn’t have an internal combustion engine to fuel but its battery still needs to be recharged, which costs money. The cost of recharging is less than half that of refuelling even the most economical of its petrol-powered peers, so the savings can be worthwhile.

While EVs are often considered greener, pollutants are generated during the manufacturing process and with much of Australia’s power coming from coal, the electricity that charges batteries still results in emissions. Power generated by renewables such as solar, wind and hydro does improve green credentials significantly.

Higher initial purchase prices, access to the recharging network, vehicle range, battery life and other running costs, should also be added into the equation before signing the bottom line.

To help decide whether an EV is right for you, check the Electric Vehicle Buyers Guide on racq.com.au and follow the link to Buying a car.

It’s crucial to consider what’s right in your circumstances and with a little research, you might find an EV is the answer to your question.