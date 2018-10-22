Is this the greatest boardriding club ever?

LOVE them or hate them, the Snapper Rocks Surfriders are a juggernaut.

The club has now won more club competitions than any other boardriding team in surfing history, notching up their 24th win at the annual Straddie Assault.

There's no denying their superiority as the club that every other club aspires to beat.

Once again ,Snapper showed its strength with another convincing win at the 35th annual 'Straddie Teams Assault' held on North Stradbroke Island. But Snapper were denied the double, losing narrowly in the semi-finals of Sunday's tag teams with the host club, Point Lookout Boardriders, claiming their second win.

SOLID SURF: Former WSL world tour competitor Ethan Ewing carried host club Point Lookout Boardriders to victory in the Sunday tag teams. Adrian Bort/Adrenaline Shots

The event is the longest running teams' event in the world with 16 invited clubs competing over an intense two-day battle with Saturday's four-man heats and Sunday's tag teams.

Normally blasted by southerly blusters, this year's event was blessed with sunshine and good waves on the Point Lookout main beach, which is protected from the northerly winds.

Snapper won five of its six heats on Saturday to win the Straddie Teams Assault. Heat winners included Kai Tandler, Kobie Enright, Mitch Parkinson, Jay Phillips and Jay Occhilupo. Teams results were:

1. Snapper. 2 Burleigh. 3. Point Lookout. Equal 5th Windansea/Lennox/Ballina. 7. North Shore. Equal 9th Kawana/ DBah.

Snapper were surprisingly beaten by .21 in the semi-finals of Sunday's tag teams, finishing third behind Coffs Harbour and Lennox/Ballina

Local outfit Point Lookout Boardriders (PLB) excelled in the Sunday finals. Their win was boosted by a 7.6 out of 10 from Surfing Australia HPC Coach Tim McDonald and an inspired performance from former world tour competitor Ethan Ewing. The former World Junior Champion (2016) was their nominated power surfer (two waves) with a 7.5 and 6.97. Other PLB members included Stacey Baxter, Zane Jenner and Luke Surawaski. Final tag team results were: 1. PLB 30.47. 2. Lennox/Ballina 26.27. 3. Coffs Harbour 25.20. 4. Burleigh Boardriders 24.53.

Ethan Ewing was one of the top scorers in Saturday's heats and can take a heap of credit for Sunday's result.

Following in the professional footsteps of his late Mum, Helen Lambert, a Bells Beach champion (1981), Ethan qualified for the world tour in 2017 after winning the World Qualifying Series (WQS) ratings in 2016.

Despite huge raps on his surfing as the next big thing, Ewing failed to re-qualify for the 2018 world tour. Currently he is rated ninth on the WQS with a shot at the world tour for 2019. Although, luckily for his club, world tour surfers are ineligible for the Straddie Assault, which allowed Ewing the chance to represent his club.

As long as Ewing makes the top 10 in this year's WQS, dependant on the final events in Hawaii, he will be back for the 2019 World Surf League world tour.