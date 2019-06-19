Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Resident Alan Downes said there were several safety concerns with the intersection, especially with a lack of visibility.
Resident Alan Downes said there were several safety concerns with the intersection, especially with a lack of visibility. Craig Warhurst
Council News

Is this Tweed intersection one of the most dangerous?

Michael Doyle
by
19th Jun 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NOTORIOUSLY dangerous intersection for Tweed drivers which has been the scene of many accidents may be again looked at by the council.

Options to improve safety on the intersection of Terranora Rd and Pacific Dr will be brought up at next week's Local Traffic Committee meeting. 

Councillor James Owen, who is leading this along with residents who live around the intersection, are hoping this will then be referred to a Tweed Shire Council meeting as soon as next month.  

Cr Owen, and several residents met with council staff last week to discuss their concerns.

Resident Alan Downes said there were several safety concerns with the intersection, especially with a lack of visibility.

"Because Terranora Rd is on a slight angle and there are often cars parked illegally on the southbound lane of Pacific Dr, you cannot see oncoming traffic," Mr Downes said.

"This happens quite often and you have to crawl on to the intersection with cars coming at you at a rate of knots."

Mr Downes said he was hopeful a resolution could be found in the near future to reduce the risk of a serious accident. 

Cr Owen said previous efforts to find a solution had not yielded anything, but he believed it needed another look.

"There have been a number of crashes and it is very challenging intersection," Cr Owen said.

More Stories

Show More
pacific drive terranora rd tweed tweed intersection tweed shire council
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Calls to free 'imprisoned' live mascot from dealership

    premium_icon Calls to free 'imprisoned' live mascot from dealership

    News 'His cage is positioned in a car sales lot on the bitumen where he is subjected to loud noise, the weather and traffic fumes.'

    • 19th Jun 2019 1:00 PM
    Employee steals thousands from Burleigh business

    premium_icon Employee steals thousands from Burleigh business

    Crime A supermarket worker and former tyre shop manager stole thousands

    Housing development to be built minutes from new hospital

    premium_icon Housing development to be built minutes from new hospital

    News Nearly 100 homes will be built on land directly across from the site

    Missing teen's friend gives insight into his last movements

    premium_icon Missing teen's friend gives insight into his last movements

    News Backpacker who saw Theo on his last night retraces their steps

    • 19th Jun 2019 1:53 PM