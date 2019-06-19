Is this Tweed intersection one of the most dangerous?

Resident Alan Downes said there were several safety concerns with the intersection, especially with a lack of visibility.

Craig Warhurst

A NOTORIOUSLY dangerous intersection for Tweed drivers which has been the scene of many accidents may be again looked at by the council.

Options to improve safety on the intersection of Terranora Rd and Pacific Dr will be brought up at next week's Local Traffic Committee meeting.

Councillor James Owen, who is leading this along with residents who live around the intersection, are hoping this will then be referred to a Tweed Shire Council meeting as soon as next month.

Cr Owen, and several residents met with council staff last week to discuss their concerns.

"Because Terranora Rd is on a slight angle and there are often cars parked illegally on the southbound lane of Pacific Dr, you cannot see oncoming traffic," Mr Downes said.

"This happens quite often and you have to crawl on to the intersection with cars coming at you at a rate of knots."

Mr Downes said he was hopeful a resolution could be found in the near future to reduce the risk of a serious accident.

Cr Owen said previous efforts to find a solution had not yielded anything, but he believed it needed another look.

"There have been a number of crashes and it is very challenging intersection," Cr Owen said.