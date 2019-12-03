Menu
Is your baby seat installed correctly?
Is your child safe in the car? Get it checked out

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
2nd Dec 2019 12:30 PM | Updated: 3rd Dec 2019 9:47 AM
THEY keep our most precious ones safe in the car, but will yours work when you most need it.

To give some peace of mind, parents, grandparents and carers are being offered a free child car seat safety check in Grafton this week.

Transport for NSW Regional Director Northern Anna Andrews said the services of a qualified specialist are being provided to carry out the safety checks at Clarence Valley Council's Parenting Toolbox Pop Up Playgroup at Market Square in Grafton on December 5 between 10am and 12pm.

"Research shows two out of three child restraints are not being used properly and this puts children at risk in the event of a crash," Ms Andrews said.

"It is critical baby capsules and children's car seats are fitted correctly because an unrestrained child can sustain devastating injuries in the event of a crash or even during sudden braking if a restraint is incorrectly fitted."

Common issues authorised restraint fitters will be looking for and can fix include tightening straps, checking clips and replacing loose bolts.

Information about the national child restraint laws, the types of restraints available and advice on moving children from one restraint type to the next will be available.

Parenting Toolbox Pop Up Playgroup event participants can book a free child car seat safety check on the day of the event.

The number of checks available is limited and participants are advised to book as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

More information on child car seat safety can be found at:

http://roadsafety.transport.nsw.gov.au/stayingsafe/children/childcarseats/index.html

car safety car seats children child safety parenting
