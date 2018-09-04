Is your home bushfire ready?

Tweed residents have been urged to update their bushfire survival plan as bushfire season begins.

TWEED MP Geoff Provest has urged Tweed residents to ensure their home's are bushfire ready as more than a third of the state enters the bushfire danger period.

Mr Provest said the State Government was well prepared for the bushfire season with the arrival of Large Air Tanker (LAT), also known as a "Boomer”.

The Boomer can dump more than 11,300 litres of water or fire retardant at a time and will be used for direct attacks on both bush and grass fires, creating containment lines and providing urban interface protection.

Mr Provest said it would be just one of many resources utilised this season to support Tweed firefighters and help protect the community.

"This impressive aircraft will support the efforts of our local firefighters on the ground to ultimately ensure that lives and property are kept as safe as possible this season,” Mr Provest said.

A Bell 204 helicopter carries 1400 litres of water for bombing. John McCutcheon

Mr Provest said while our dedicated firefighters will do everything they can to prepare and protect our community, it's also important for residents to do what they can to prepare for the fire season and make sure they make or update their "Bush Fire Survival Plan”.

"People should also remember that embers can be blown a great distance ahead of a bushfire, travelling several streets and potentially igniting spot fires,” he said.

"So whether you live near bushland or not, it's absolutely essential you plan ahead and prepare your property by doing things like clearing gutters of leaves, maintaining gardens, and checking your garden hoses can reach all corners of your property.”

Community members can learn more about bushfire preparation at one of 600 events across the state on "Get Ready Weekend", on September 22 and 23.

Firefighters will be available at station open days as well as local events to provide advice on reducing the risk to your home.

Visit www.rfs.nsw.gov.au to find out what is happening in Tweed and for further information on making a 'Bush Fire Survival Plan', visit www.myfireplan.com.au.