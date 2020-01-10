Menu
The Shark carcass was found on a beach on the top end of Bribie Island. Image: supplied, G'Day Adventure Tours.
News

Islanders spooked by half-eaten shark carcass

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
10th Jan 2020 6:05 AM | Updated: 7:55 AM
A GORY shark carcass that washed ashore on Bribie Island has sparked fear in locals of bigger predators in the popular surfing spot.

G'Day Adventure Tours owner Jason Brown found the half-eaten creature on washed up on the North Side of the island on Monday.

 

Crazy seeing this on the beach today! Something big has had a nice feed on it.

Posted by G'day Adventure Tours on Monday, 6 January 2020

"It must have been attacked by a big tiger shark," Mr Brown said.

"The day before that I had only just seen spearfisher men out 200m off shore.

"It's a good thing it wasn't one of them."

It follows reports of a seven-foot bull shark biting a surfer's board at a Bribie Island beach last October.

Further north, a young girl was bitten by a shark off North West Island near Yeppoon yesterday.

Surfer Brad Highlands said the attack left everyone shaken up.

