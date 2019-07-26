VIDEO: This isn't a model truck, it's a cake

IT'S ALMOST too good to eat.

Regional Victorian baker Les Bannon can now add "Facebook superstar" to his resume now after a video of his amazing truck cake went viral around the world, reaching almost 500,000 people.

The cake, an exact model of a Kenworth down to the smallest detail, was for a truck driver's 60th birthday celebration last week.

Les, the owner of Numurkah Bakery Cafe, said he had never made anything like it before, but when he received the request, felt he was up to the challenge.

First thing, he said, was to make a sketch and work out all the little extras he needed to make.

Les had to make all the bolt ons a week before. He said it looked like a model kit. Not one piece had to be remade. Contributed

He made the grill, the wheels, lights, mudguards - anything else you could think of that went on a truck.

"Everything was done to the exact size and it worked out very well for never doing this type of model detail before," Les said.

"We got so many comments saying it looked like a model, not a cake. Not one piece had to be remade, everything worked a treat. That was one hurdle I was worried about."

Les said icing the truck like this was his "worst fear". It could have gone wrong in so many ways, he said. Contributed

Les' next big fear while creating the scrumptious masterpiece was covering the mud cake (which had already been covered in chocolate ganache) with white icing.

"it was only 3mm thick, so it could have torn anywhere."

Once he got over that hurdle, the wheels went on, then the guards, the grill and the other bits and pieces that made it an exact copy of the truckie's Kenworth.

"The customer wanted it exactly like it (the truck) and she got it I think," he said.

"She was so happy, probably the happiest customer I've ever seen."

Les said he started building the cake at 7am the day before it was picked up and put his tools down about 6.30pm, before finishing finer details early the next day.

"So, 15 hours to put the cake together. That was 15 hours of fun for me. God, I love my job when I get to play."

The finished product. Contributed

Les moved out to the country after wanting a "tree change" from life in Melbourne.

"Came here to semi retire. One-and-a-half years later my boss said they are selling and 11 months later we owned the bakery. It's tough in the rural setting now but we are doing okay," he said.

If you want a truck cake for yourself, search for the bakery on Facebook or give them a ring

(03) 5862 1772.