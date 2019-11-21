Israel Folau trolled by Kiwi restaurant

HE MAY have linked the Australian bushfires to same-sex marriage and abortion legislation, but one New Zealand restaurant has had the last laugh after Israel Folau's inadvertent donation to Rainbow Youth.

Auckland vegan restaurant Gorilla Kitchen decided to respectfully take matters into its own hands when Folau and wife Maria dined at the premises a couple of weeks ago.

The restaurant, whose slogan is "Good Kai Good Karma", revealed it happily served the sporting power couple, "hydrating them and fed them".

But after the Folaus left, the restaurant decided to turn the tables on the couple, revealing it had donated the money the couple had spent that night to LGBTQ organisation Rainbow Youth.

Folau and his wife Maria have firm views.

Taking to social media, Gorilla Kitchen said it was "proud" the couple "inadvertently" showed their support for Rainbow Youth.

"Rainbow Youth donation from Israel Folau … Seems strange doesn't it?" the restaurant's post read.

"Well we are proud to say that Israel Folau and his wife Maria Folau have inadvertently shown their support to Rainbow Youth.

"We don't turn anyone away at Gorilla Kitchen, because we love everyone, not just animals.

"So when Israel and Maria came in again a couple of weeks ago we happily served them, hydrated them and fed them.

"What they didn't realise was their money spent at Gorilla Kitchen was going to be donated to Rainbow Youth, an organisation that embraces diversity and offers support for our young and vulnerable rainbow community.

"Glad to see they are not ashamed for supporting such a great cause."

The restaurant's stance has been praised by diners online, with many praising staff for standing up to "bigotry".

"Gorilla kitchen Awesome stuff using love light and humour in the face of bigotry and hate speech keep up your good work this really made me smile," one said.

Another wrote: "Amazing mahi".

Israel Folau again made headlines after he linked the bushfires and drought that have ravaged NSW and Queensland to same-sex marriage and abortion legislation during his latest sermon.

Speaking at The Truth of Jesus Christ Church in Kenthurst, northwest of Sydney, Folau delivered another sermon that took aim at homosexuals.

Folau linked the devastating natural disasters to recent legislation.

"The message I mainly want to speak about today is mainly for the people who are outside within the world," he began.

"I've been looking around at the events that have been happening around Australia in the last couple of weeks with the bushfires and the droughts and all these things that are currently happening."

Folau said he was passing on the message "out of love", but quickly doubled down on his views on homosexuality and abortion.

In June, Folau launched an attack on homosexuals and transgender children, a matter of months after he had his Wallabies contract torn up for a series of social media posts.

This article was originally published by the New Zealand Herald and reproduced with permission