IT BEGINS: 12mm of rain in one hour and (a lot) more coming

The rain is already hitting some parts of the Northern Rivers, and there's (a lot) more coming.

The rain is already hitting some parts of the Northern Rivers, and there's (a lot) more coming.

WARNINGS of a "significant" rain event on the Northern Rivers are already being realised, with good rainfall already recorded in some areas.

Lismore received 12mm of rain in the hour between 8am and 9am.

There are also reports of "torrential" rain in the Byron Shire, and the Cape Byron weather station has recorded 5mm of rain so far.

But that is just a taste of what's to come.

The NSW SES is advising residents on the Northern Rivers to prepare for heavy rainfall and possible flooding, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting widespread falls of 100-200mm.

Some towns could receive more than 300mm of rain, and flash flooding is possible.

The Bureau of Meteorology says the region could be lashed by storms this afternoon and into the evening, before "heavy" falls tomorrow, Sunday and Monday.

NSW SES Deputy Zone Commander Mark Somers said the rain event will be a "welcome relief to many", but has warned people to be prepared.

"NSW SES urges residents and visitors to take care when driving in wet weather on the local roads and especially if you are driving in upper catchment areas where low lying causeways overflow and are dangerous to cross when flooded," he said.

"It's important that drivers slow down as roads may have trees, branches and debris covering them."

The rain event is set to coincide with king tides, and could cause even more flooding in Ballina.

Ballina Shire Council is encouraging motorists to drive safely over the coming days with the tides and heavy rainfall leading to minor flooding of some local roads.

Roads likely to be affected by king tides and saltwater flooding include:

• Tamar Street, Ballina

• Riverside Drive, West Ballina

• River Street, West Ballina

• Burns Point Ferry Road, West Ballina

• North Creek Road, North Ballina

• Southern Cross Drive, North Ballina

• Uralba Road, Uralba

• Old Bangalow Road, Tintenbar

• Tamarind Dr, Cumbalum.