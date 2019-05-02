It is all about the crowd

Tommy Memphis will be performing at the Tweed Heads Bowls Club on Sunday afternoon at 2pm.

HE IS the Gold Coast entertainer who plays a full set of dates on the Tweed.

From the border to the southern tip of the shire, Tommy Memphis has entertained thousands in pubs and clubs.

While his passion is for music, Memphis says there is nothing better than being able to delight a crowd, who just want a night's worth of entertainment.

"I am the entertainer on stage but I believe in empowering the audience to add to the vibe that's what makes a great night,” he said.

"A good entertainer will work the crowd so they all feel comfortable to add a bit to the night, that might be singing along, dancing (or) clapping hands.”

While he performs right across southern Queensland and northern NSW, he said the Tweed is a great place for entertainers to show off their talent.

"There are so many great venues (in Tweed) catering for all different styles of music,” he said.

"My favourite part of live entertainment is working the crowd to a point where everyone is on the same happy vibe and the house is literally rocking.”

Memphis says he doesn't take himself to seriously - a trap many up and coming artists fall victim of.

The Gold Coast musician said the best part of an entertain shouldn't be their hype, but it should be what they produce for their audience on stage.

"I am all about the show that day or night,” he said.

"Sometimes I cringe when I hear big build ups to seeing artists arrive on stage, that's why I like to be introduced on stage simply as Tommy Memphis an entertainer from the Gold Coast.”

Memphis will be playing Sunday afternoon at the Tweed Heads Bowls Club from 2pm.

He said he never really knows how his shows will pan-out, but as long as the crowd is having a great time he doesn't really care.

"For me it's all about the people in front of me at that moment and how I can entertain them and get to a point at the end of the night where people say 'wow I had a bloody good night',” Memphis said.

It might be someone from the crowd getting up and doing a song or myself doing some funny air guitar with an audience member - it's all about that moment in time.”