'It was her dying wish not to go to hospital'

AN ANGEL: Nicky Moore and her partner Graeme Krueger. Sadly, Nicky passed away from breast cancer on March 30, the night of the Tweed's record flood.

AS EX-Tropical Cyclone Debbie wrought destruction and havoc across the Tweed on the night of March 30, the family of Nicky Moore were saying their final goodbyes.

A patient of the Wedgetail Retreat at Dulguigan, Ms Moore, 46, lost her four-year battle with metastatic breast cancer that night, as tragedy engulfed the region.

With the help of the SES, the Murwillumbah mother's body had to be ferried out of the Dulguigan hospice, which had been cut off from the region by rising floodwaters.

Now her partner of many years, Graeme Krueger, has joined a growing litany of calls to NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard in appealing for funding for the much-needed community hospice.

"Nicky's favourite thing in the world was her family, she was just that kind of person,” Mr Krueger said.

"It was her dying wish not to die in hospital.

"Even with the flood levels rising, she wanted to stay at Wedgetail Retreat. The staff were generous enough to stay and take exceptional care of her. I can't speak highly enough of the 24/7 facility, registered nurses, volunteer carers and chefs.

"They are all incredible. They are selfless people giving so much at such a challenging time.

"As soon as we arrived at the hospice, I think it was the first time that we all relaxed in three weeks. The whole family, including our 11-year-old son Jacq, and even our two English staffy dogs Roxie and Piper, were warmly welcomed.”

Nicky Moore, Graeme Krueger and their son, Jacq, 11. Graeme is calling on the NSW Government to fund Wedgetail Retreat hospice where Nicky passed away on March 30. Contributed

Mr Krueger called on the NSW Government to fund the hospice - the state's only adult community hospice.

"I would like to say to the NSW Health Minister that if he or one of his family was fortunate enough to need to stay at Wedgetail Retreat community hospice, he would have no hesitation in funding them,” he said.

"It is such a unique facility that provides important palliative care resources to regional NSW.

"It's unbelievable that they receive no government funding from NSW Health.”

Tweed Palliative Support president Meredith Dennis, whose organisation established and runs the Wedgetail Retreat, said Ms Moore had been carried from the hospice like an angel.

"As an ambulance could not access the hospice, Nicky was ferried from the hospice like a beautiful goddess on a raft - befitting of a very special person,” Ms Dennis said.

Ms Dennis, who attended Ms Moore's funeral in the days after the flood, has long campaigned for the hospice to receive government funding.

She will strongly lobby for funding at a roundtable meeting on palliative care services in the state, scheduled for Lismore on May 12, as part of a series of discussions across NSW to inform the government's new strategy for palliative care, with the first meeting scheduled at Parliament House on Wednesday, April 26, which will give medical and nursing specialists and organisations an opportunity to contribute.