It's a family Eisteddfod as generations join in

THIS year's Gympie and District Eisteddfod has spanned the generations for the Hincksman family, especially mum, Rebecca.

Originally from Gympie and now a qualified singing teacher, Mrs Hincksman (Rebecca Bennett in those days) and her family live at North Lakes, but she has not forgotten the inspiration she gained in her youth from participating in the Gympie Eisteddfod.

"I was in the Eisteddfod from 1989 to 1998,” she said at Gympie Civic Centre yesterday.

Sabelle Hincksman won silver in musical theatre with The Good Ship Lollipop and 2nd in Sacred with All Things Bright and Beautiful. Troy Jegers

She then went to Europe and involved herself in music and theatre.

"I could have gone that way, or I could have a family and that's shat I decided to do,” she said. Now her children Tristin, 9, and Sabelle, 7, are the participants.

Martha Taunton- Burnet - third place bible reading 10-11 years Troy Jegers

Alara Waddington, Jelena Pelic and Hayleigh Deaville Troy Jegers

Her youngest, Lilliana, is only three but already wishes she was on stage.

"She will be in a few years probably,” Mrs Hincksman said.

As results become available, Charlotte Larson won the Most Promising Dance Performer in the 13 years and under competition.

TROPHY: Georgia Stanton, Amelinda Moore, Bridie Millard, Kellie Knowles, Savannah Jones, Joe Greer, Miranda Robb, of the James Nash vocal group, Northern Lights - James Nash vocal group Troy Jegers

Emily Paulger and Keeley Pepper Troy Jegers

Rory Jones and Olivia Killian Troy Jegers

Tristin Hincksman won 2x golds musical theatre and in sacred panis angelicus Troy Jegers

Florence Penny 1st Australian author verse speaking 9 and under Troy Jegers

Claire Rackemann - 1st sacred solo - Swing Low Sweet Chariot - James Nash Troy Jegers

Lilliana Hincksman Troy Jegers

Laila Webbe and Caitlin Killian Troy Jegers

Georgia Wall won a $200 bursary donated by Gympie MP Tony Perrett.

Brianna Tonakis was judged Most Promising Dance Performer in the 14 to 18 years age group and took home a trophy donated by Val Jones.

Most Promising Dance Performer, 13 years and under, was Charlotte Larsen, who was awarded a trophy donated by Tim Thomas.

More results will be available after last night's judging.