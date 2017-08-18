It's a wrap: Hastings Point film set to go

FILMING of the Hollywood blockbuster movie Aquaman wrapped up this week with the restoration of Hastings Point Headland now underway.

Despite some initial community objection to the shoot raising concerns over potential environmental damage to the headland, the $160 million Warner Bros production went ahead without a glitch.

Filming took place late into the night last Friday with dramatic effects including thunder and lightning machines heard by nearby residents.

A crew member told the Tweed Daily News "filming was a complete success”.

Aquaman set at Hastings Point. SCOTT POWICK

"We completed two days of (visual effects) shots so dismantling of the structure begins on Monday and should take about three weeks,” the crew member said. "The crew loved being at that location.”

Perfect weather conditions made for an easy shoot but it was the sight of a pod of whales off the coast that really created some movie magic.

"We all work in an office, but not many can call the beauty of Hastings Point their office like we did for the night last Friday, certainly one of the most beautiful locations on Australia's East Coast shoreline,” the crew member said. "Seeing whales breach the surface of the sea is both spectacular and breathtaking; to see that wonder of nature from our office makes it even more striking.”

But Hastings Point Museum of Natural History director Ted Brambleby said he still believed filming should never have been approved.

"All I've heard is how good the film set is and how good they're cleaning up but they shouldn't be there in the first place,” he said.

"It's over now and the only legacy that we can be left with is that we can't have this sort of thing ever again. We don't want to set a precedent.” Mr Brambleby said he'd spoken with the crew and educated them on how best to leave the ecologically-fragile location but wanted to see a stronger commitment from the council moving forward.

"It's an insult to such a beautifully preserved area. People come down here to see the natural environment, not to see an artificial set up like a movie set,” he said.

The set will be dismantled over coming weeks.