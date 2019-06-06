It's all about our Seagulls in Origin win

CHAMPIONS: There were six Tweed Seagulls in the victorious Queensland under-18 side, who beat NSW 34-12 at Suncorp Stadium.

CHAMPIONS: There were six Tweed Seagulls in the victorious Queensland under-18 side, who beat NSW 34-12 at Suncorp Stadium. Scott Davis/NRL Photos

RUGBY LEAGUE: Tweed made up a third of the 18-man Queensland squad, and the boys from the south delivered on the biggest stage in under-age rugby league.

Six members of the Tweed side who became national champions last month, helped the Maroons under-18s defeat NSW 34-12 in at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday night.

Seagull stars Xavier Coates and Reece Walsh crossed the line for decisive four-pointers in the win.

Coates was named man of the match for his efforts, with some blistering runs causing havoc for the NSW defence.

Coates told media after the game the win was a complete team performance, all due to a terrific preparation before the game.

"It is an honour but honestly it comes down to the team,” he said.

"If the team wasn't there tonight, if they didn't get the quick play the balls, then I couldn't play off that so it is all down to the team.”

Captain of the Tweed Seagulls under-18s, Carsil Vaikai, said the experience for all six Tweed players is something they will carry with them for the rest of their lives.

"It was really overwhelming at first for all of us,” Vaikai said.

"When we arrived at the stadium and them were walking on the turf, its was surreal and a dream come true.”

The Tweed contingent of the Maroons left their mark on the game, and was key in the Queenslanders taking the shield.

"We brought that Tweed brotherhood to Queensland and it definitely helped us get the win over NSW,” Vaikai said.

If there were any nerves from the under-18 players last night, it did not show in the commanding performance.

The Seagulls captain said he had a very simple way of staying calm before kick-off.

"I felt absolutely nothing walking down the tunnel,” he said.

"I had all of my nerves in the morning, but then I had a big nap and I was so relaxed after that.”

Tweed Seagulls in the under-18 State of Origin