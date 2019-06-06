Menu
Login
CHAMPIONS: There were six Tweed Seagulls in the victorious Queensland under-18 side, who beat NSW 34-12 at Suncorp Stadium.
CHAMPIONS: There were six Tweed Seagulls in the victorious Queensland under-18 side, who beat NSW 34-12 at Suncorp Stadium. Scott Davis/NRL Photos
Rugby League

It's all about our Seagulls in Origin win

Michael Doyle
by
6th Jun 2019 1:00 PM

RUGBY LEAGUE: Tweed made up a third of the 18-man Queensland squad, and the boys from the south delivered on the biggest stage in under-age rugby league.

Six members of the Tweed side who became national champions last month, helped the Maroons under-18s defeat NSW 34-12 in at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday night.

Seagull stars Xavier Coates and Reece Walsh crossed the line for decisive four-pointers in the win.

Coates was named man of the match for his efforts, with some blistering runs causing havoc for the NSW defence.

Coates told media after the game the win was a complete team performance, all due to a terrific preparation before the game.

"It is an honour but honestly it comes down to the team,” he said.

"If the team wasn't there tonight, if they didn't get the quick play the balls, then I couldn't play off that so it is all down to the team.”

Captain of the Tweed Seagulls under-18s, Carsil Vaikai, said the experience for all six Tweed players is something they will carry with them for the rest of their lives.

"It was really overwhelming at first for all of us,” Vaikai said.

"When we arrived at the stadium and them were walking on the turf, its was surreal and a dream come true.”

The Tweed contingent of the Maroons left their mark on the game, and was key in the Queenslanders taking the shield.

"We brought that Tweed brotherhood to Queensland and it definitely helped us get the win over NSW,” Vaikai said.

If there were any nerves from the under-18 players last night, it did not show in the commanding performance.

The Seagulls captain said he had a very simple way of staying calm before kick-off.

"I felt absolutely nothing walking down the tunnel,” he said.

"I had all of my nerves in the morning, but then I had a big nap and I was so relaxed after that.”

Tweed Seagulls in the under-18 State of Origin

carsil vaikai mal meninga cup nswrl qrl queensland under 18 rugby league rugby league state of origin 2019 tweed seagulls tweed seagulls under 18s xavier coates
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Driver, 49, dies after truck goes off road

    Driver, 49, dies after truck goes off road

    News POLICE are investigating what caused a 49-year-old truck driver to lose control of his vehicle in a fatal crash last night near Bangalow

    Tweed gallery announces most ambitious acquisition yet

    Tweed gallery announces most ambitious acquisition yet

    Council News The gallery has acquired new work valued at more than $100,000.

    Comedy coming to Kingscliff bowlo

    Comedy coming to Kingscliff bowlo

    Whats On The comedy night will showcase a pair of hilarious performers

    Woman winched from Mount Warning

    Woman winched from Mount Warning

    News The 22-year-old was transported to hospital.